Survivor 43: Episode 6 Recap & Elimination Spoilers

On last week’s episode of “Survivor,” Geo Bustamante became the fifth castaway voted out of “Survivor 43” after the Coco tribe lost the Immunity Challenge.

The elimination came as a shock to Geo and his ally Ryan Medrano who thought Cassidy Clark, the Texas-based designer, would be the one getting her torch snuffed.

In tonight’s episode of “Survivor,” the three tribes will merge to create one group and a sixth castaway will see their dream of winning a million dollars come to an end.

The drama kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode:

Survivor 43: Episode 6 Recap

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

8:00: Tonight’s episode kicks off with the three tribes leaving their individual camps and heading to another part of the island. It is time to bring the tribes together. In other words, it’s time for the merge! The tribes are greeting each other and filling each other in on what’s been happening at their respective camps.

Noelle tells Owen about her Steal a Vote. Interesting. In a confessional, Owen recaps what he knows about the other players. He knows Noelle (Vesi) has a Steal a Vote. He knows Jesse (Vesi) does not have a vote. He knows Jeanine (Baka) has an Idol. He doesn’t know if anyone on Coco has any advantage.

In a separate conversation, Noelle tells Elie about Cody’s hat of beads. She tells her as a funny anecdote about Cody but little does she know that she just revealed Cody has an Idol. Elie tells Jeanine that Cody has an Idol.

8:10: Time for an Immunity Challenge! Jeff Probst tells the castaways that the Tribe part of the game is over but they will have to earn their way into the merge. He divides them into two groups of six. The two groups will compete against each other in a challenge. The first team to finish wins a merge feast and immunity.

They draw rocks to assign teams. There are six blue rocks, six red rocks, and one grey rock. The castaway that draws the grey rock you will not compete in the challenge. Instead, they will choose a team to align with and that team will decide their fate.

Teams:

Blue team: Gabler, Jesse, Ryan, Jeanine, Karla, and Dwight

Red team: Cassidy, Elie, Cody, Owen, Sami, and James.

Noelle has the grey rock. She chooses to align with the blue team.

Let’s see who wins Immunity. Blue teams wins Immunity! Noelle is safe as well.

8:25: The red team is recovering after their loss. Elie feels responsible for losing the challenge. Owen tells Elie he is “sketched out” by James. In a confessional, Elie reveals she wants to work with the Vesi tribe. She wants to vote out a member of the Coco tribe.

Elie and Cassidy are talking. Cassidy throws out Cody’s name. Elie is pretending she is on board to vote out Cody. Elie tells James she wants to vote out Cody. Hmm. She’s up to something. In a confessional, James reveals he does not trust Elie.

8:30: The winning team is enjoying their merge meal. Ryan proposes a final seven to the winning team. In a confessional, Jeanine calls his pitch “ridiculous” and is not on board. The winning team is discussing who to vote out at Tribal Council. Gabler throws Elie under the bus and tells the winning team that Elie looked threw his bag on day three. He wants her out of the game.