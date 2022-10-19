Survivor 43: Episode 5 Recap & Elimination Spoilers

On last week’s episode of “Survivor,” Lindsay Carmine became the fourth member voted out of “Survivor 43” after the Coco tribe lost their first Immunity Challenge.

Lindsay’s game started strong. She formed close connections with her tribemates and performed well in challenges. But like many players that came before her, Lindsay allowed paranoia to get the best of her and it cost her the win.

On tonight’s episode of “Survivor,” a fifth castaway will see there dream of winning a million dollars come to an end.

The drama kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode:

Survivor 43: Episode 5 Recap

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

8:00: Tonight’s episode kicks off with the Coco tribe. Cassidy confronts the tribe and asks who wrote her name down at last Tribal Council. Geo admits he wrote her name down. He tries to explain his logic, saying he and Ryan came up with the plan together. Cassidy is still suspicious of Geo. She wants him out.

Karla and Cassidy are talking and they agree that they want either Geo or Ryan out next.

Cut to the Baka tribe. Elie and Jeanine are looking for a Hidden Immunity Idol. Jeanine finds a Beware Advantage in a tree. It is covered in ants. Yuck. She immediately tells Elie. Jeanine expresses some concern about the “beware” part of the advantage but Elie reassures her that they don’t need her vote to get Gabler out. She encourages Jeanine to go for it. Jeanine opens the Beware Advantage. To activate the idol, she must get her tribemates to give her their “Survivor” beads.

Elie and Jeanine wanted to keep the Idol news to themselves but…oh no. Owen saw them. He knows they found the advantage. In a confessional, Owen reveals he is conflicted. On one hand, if he gives Jeanine his beads, he can build trust with the girls. But on the other hand, if he refuses to give up his beads and Jeanine loses her vote, the boys can vote Elie or Jeanine out. In the end, he decides to give Jeanine his beads. Let’s hope he made the right choice.

Elie tells Sami about the advantage. Okay, I guess they are telling pretty much the whole tribe. The only person they aren’t telling is Gabler. Jeanine asks Gabler for his beads using Cody’s strategy from a few weeks prior. She says she wants to make a bracelet with all of her tribemate’s beads. Gabler offers his beads up pretty easily.

Sami reveals he wants to tell Gabler about Jeanine’s Idol. He thinks he can build trust with Gabler by giving him this information. He tells Gabler. Gabler is mad at himself for giving Jeanine his beads. So, now everyone on the tribe knows about Jeanine’s Idol.

8:15: Time for an Immunity Challenge! Immunity is back up for grabs and so is a reward. The two winning tribes will not only win immunity but also a tarp. Here’s how the challenge works. First, four tribe members will be tied together by ropes. The four members will have to run through an obstacle made of sticks. Next, they have to climb through another obstacle. Once they finish, they have to fill up a a pot of water and empty it into a larger pot. Once the larger pot is filled up, a gate will drop. The castaways will then pass through the gate. Lastly, the castaways will gave to roll balls up a ramp. The first castaway that can balance three balls at the start of the ramp wins.

Vesi wins Immunity and the large tarp!

Baka also wins Immunity. Coco will go to Tribal Council again tonight. Turns out, Ryan purposely threw the challenge, so the Coco tribe could vote out Cassidy tonight.

Vesi gets to choose one person from Coco and Baka to go on a journey. They choose Geo (Coco) and Jeanine (Baka). Jesse volunteers to go on the journey for Vesi.

8:25: The Coco tribe is recovering from their loss back at camp. Ryan tries to cover his tracks by apologizing to the tribe for his performance in the challenge. He doesn’t want them to know he threw the challenge. Ryan tells Karla and James to make it look like he is the target. James is like yeah, right. He immediately tells Cassidy what Ryan said. James lets Cassidy know that Ryan and Geo want her out but he isn’t going along with it. James wants Geo out. Karla and Cassidy want to vote out Ryan. Yikes, Ryan your plan really backfired. You threw a challenge and now you’re most likely going home.

Geo,