Erika Casupanan Set to Host Free Leadership Seminar

Erika Casupanan made headlines when she won “Survivor 41” back in December, marking a number of milestones in the show’s history. Erika was not only the first female winner in seven seasons and eighth winner of color overall, but also the first ever Canadian, Filipino, and overseas-born winner (she was born in the Philippines).

Despite her relatively quiet edit, Erika’s popularity has surged among fans since her win, both because of her colorful personality, gameplay, and what she represents to so much of the show’s fanbase. Now, Erika, a Toronto resident, will even be taking part in a virtual “fireside chat” with a Toronto-based leadership development program, focusing on immigrant women in leadership. Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Will Be Joining a Forum on Leadership

According to a tweet from the official Twitter account of Newcomer Women’s Services Toronto (NEW) – an employment service geared toward women which offers English classes for women, as well as employment programs and settlement services “for all genders, newcomers & Canadians” – “Survivor 41” winner Erika Casupanan will be speaking at the first-ever installment of their “Sister2Sister Forums: Immigrant Women in Leadership” event. This event, NEW claims, aims to “build leadership capacity for immigrant and refugee women.” Erika is herself an immigrant, immigrating to Canada at a young age with her family from the Philippines.

@erika_cas the 1st 🇨🇦 to win the #Survivor reality TV series, will be speaking at the 1st installment of our Sister2Sister Forums: Immigrant Women in Leadership! This event aims to build leadership capacity for immigrant &refugee women 🙌🔥 Register now🔗 https://t.co/lHussLwjDK pic.twitter.com/pbkPisUOMI — Newcomer Women's Services Toronto (@NEW_Employment) February 19, 2022

“Can’t wait!” Erika responded to the announcement.

According to their website, the Sister2Sister Advanced Leadership Development Program is a subset of NEW, which seeks to “build leadership capacity for immigrant and refugee women while supporting their upskilling, upward mobility and economic integration and advancement.”

The program also aims to put immigrant women “back into the job market expediently and launch them on a journey towards self-actualization and will empower newcomer women to ‘thrive beyond survive’ in the Canadian workplace.” The event with Erika will be part of a series of seminars on leadership that the program will offer.

How to Join Erika’s ‘Fireside Chat’

The 90-minute event is free to register, and is available for anyone who wants to join. It will take place on Zoom, on Saturday, March 5, from 12:00-1:30 Eastern. The link will be sent to anyone who registers prior to the start of the event.

The chat will be co-hosted by Sara Asalya, the Senior Manager of Programs and Strategic Initiatives at NEW. She is also the founder and executive director of the service. Asalya was named one of Canada’s top 25 women of influence in the 2021 Top 25 Women of Influence Awards Ceremony.

Apart from winning “Survivor,” Erika is a communications manager who has had 10 years’ professional experience in the area. According to her LinkedIn profile, Erika worked at Toronto-based Media Profile as a consultant and senior consultant for nearly five years, from 2012 to 2017. She then worked at Kijiji Canada from 2017 to 2021 as “Communications and PR lead.”

Though the event is targeted toward women, and immigrant women in particular, anyone who is looking for advice on attaining leadership skills, or simply wants to hear Erika’s take on these issues, is welcome to join!

