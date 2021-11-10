Sandra Diaz-Twine Confirmed As Returning to ‘Survivor’

Two-time “Survivor” winner Sandra Diaz-Twine has been confirmed as returning to the game — but she’s headed Down Under to play on Australian “Survivor” alongside one of her family members in a “Blood vs. Water” format. Read on for all the details and how you can watch.

Sandra Is Confirmed As Playing Australian ‘Survivor’ With One of Her Daughters

Inside Survivor has confirmed via its Patreon (via Reddit) that Sandra is currently filming a season of Australian “Survivor” that has a “Blood vs. Water” format and she is playing with her daughter, Alanna Twine, whose nickname is “Nina.” She is a 24-year-old who graduated from Eastern Carolina University in 2018; Sandra shares another daughter, Tatiana, 26, with her husband, Marcus.

According to the Reddit thread, the season is currently filming and they are at the “early merge” stage, though no one has spoilers about whether Sandra, her daughter, or both of them are still in the game.

Fans are ecstatic about the thought of Sandra or Nina having to vote the other one out. They think Sandra would not go the way of Laura Morett in the U.S. “Survivor’s” first “Blood vs. Water” format — Laura famously refused to vote out her daughter Ciera and instead, Ciera voted out her mom.

“Sandra would probably vote her own daughter out if it would get her the W,” wrote one fan, to which another commenter replied, “‘You’re still my little princess but the queen stays queen. Adios,'” which honestly sounds exactly like something Sandra would say and do.

But fans are also wondering how she’ll fare on Aussie “Survivor” because it is even more grueling than the U.S. version — it lasts between 48 and 55 days, which is significantly longer than Sandra is used to playing, even on the seasons that she won (“Pearl Islands” and “Heroes vs. Villains”). She is definitely going to have her work cut out for her, especially since she will probably have a huge target on her back as a two-time winner.

Previously, a source told The Daily Mail that Sandra is such a “big deal in the ‘Survivor’ world” that she was flown to Australia and told to “keep a low profile” so as not to alert people that she was in Australia, but the cat is out of the bag.

The season is filming in Charters Towers in North Queensland, Australia, according to the Cowra Guardian. The show has previously traveled outside of Australia to film, but has stuck close to home for two seasons in a row, most likely because of the pandemic travel restrictions.

“Cloncurry provided the game with a visually stunning location, and we know that Charters Towers will provide an equally rich Australian backdrop for the Survivors to battle it out,” said Endemol Shine CEO Peter Newman.

Here’s How to Watch

Thank you to our ever faithful #SurvivorAU twitter family, it's been a pleasure. See you in 2022… pic.twitter.com/CYzUhZWPS4 — #SurvivorAU (@Survivor_AU) September 12, 2021

In a teaser trailer posted by the Australian “Survivor” Twitter account, a voice over can be heard saying, “There’s a hell of a storm coming. Trust is the hardest thing to build, easiest thing to lose.”

Here’s how you can watch:

Paramount Plus, the CBS over-the-top streaming service, has several seasons of Australia “Survivor,” so perhaps they will carry Sandra’s season as well. But if you want to watch live, your best bet is likely Daily Motion, where someone uploaded the most recent season of Australian “Survivor” as it was airing. You could also try “Survivor” alums Jonny “Fairplay” Dalton and Matt Bischoff’s Patreon.

Sandra is not the first U.S. “Survivor” castaway to play “Survivor” Down Under. Russell Hantz played on “Survivor: Champions vs. Contenders” in 2018 where he was the first person voted off of his tribe and the second person voted off overall.

"Survivor" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022.

