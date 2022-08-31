PHOTOS: ‘Survivor 43’ Cast Revealed

On Wednesday, CBS officially announced who would be the 18 castaways to compete in “Survivor 43,” which is set to premiere Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. with a special two-hour premiere.

CBS teased of the new season, per TVLine:

These determined castaways require strong social skills, strategic acumen and physical endurance. They will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges require players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies every day.

The cast, which includes the first two contestants from Hawaii (but, unlike the latest new seasons, no Canadians) and a former Paralympian with a prosthetic leg, will consist of 18 people ranging in age from 19 to 50, and, like the previous two seasons, will consist of three tribes of six: Baka, Vesi, and Coco. You can read each of their full bios here, and watch each of their minute-long introductory videos here.

Here is the breakdown:

Baka Tribe

Mike Gabler

Age: 52

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current residence: Meridian, Idaho

Occupation: Heart valve specialist

Owen Knight

Age: 30

Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland

Current residence: New Orleans, Louisiana

Occupation: College admissions director

Sami Layadi

Age: 19

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Current residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupation: Pet cremator

Elisabeth “Elie” Scott

Age: 31

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Current residence: Salt Lake City, Utah

Occupation: Clinical psychologist

Morriah Young

Age: 28

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Current residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Teacher

Jeanine Zheng

Age: 24

Hometown: South Hamilton, Massachusetts

Current residence: San Francisco, California

Occupation: UX Designer

Vesi Tribe

Cody Assenmacher

Age: 35

Hometown: Preston, Iowa

Current residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Elevator sales

Justine Brennan

Age: 29

Hometown: Sunnyvale, California

Current residence: Marina del Rey, California

Occupation: Cyber security sales

Nneka Ejere

Age: 43

Hometown: Weatherford, Texas

Current residence: Weatherford, Texas

Occupation: Pharmacist

Noelle Lambert

Age: 25

Hometown: Londonderry, New Hampshire

Current residence: Manchester, New Hampshire

Occupation: Paralympian

Jesse Lopez

Age: 30

Hometown: Venice, California

Current residence: Durham, North Carolina

Occupation: Political science Ph.D student

Dwight Moore

Age: 22

Hometown: Palo Alto, California

Current residence: Collierville, Tennessee

Occupation: Graduate student

Coco Tribe

Geo Bustamante

Age: 36

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Current residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Project manager

Lindsay Carmine

Age: 42

Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina

Current residence: Downington, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Pediatric nurse

Cassidy Clark

Age: 25

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Current residence: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Designer

Karla Cruz Godoy

Age: 28

Hometown: San Diego, California

Current residence: Newark, Delaware

Occupation: Educational project manager

James “Jay” Jones

Age: 37

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Current residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Event planner

Ryan Medrano

Age: 25

Hometown: Savannah, Georgia

Current residence: El Paso, Texas

Occupation: Warehouse associate

Be sure to catch our live coverage of the two-hour “Survivor 43” premiere on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern.