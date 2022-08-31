PHOTOS: ‘Survivor 43’ Cast Revealed

Survivor 43 cast

CBS The full cast of "Survivor 43."

On Wednesday, CBS officially announced who would be the 18 castaways to compete in “Survivor 43,” which is set to premiere Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. with a special two-hour premiere.

CBS teased of the new season, per TVLine:

These determined castaways require strong social skills, strategic acumen and physical endurance. They will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges require players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies every day.

The cast, which includes the first two contestants from Hawaii (but, unlike the latest new seasons, no Canadians) and a former Paralympian with a prosthetic leg, will consist of 18 people ranging in age from 19 to 50, and, like the previous two seasons, will consist of three tribes of six: Baka, Vesi, and Coco. You can read each of their full bios here, and watch each of their minute-long introductory videos here.

Here is the breakdown:

Baka Tribe

Survivor 43 Baka tribe

CBSThe Baka tribe of “Survivor 43.”

Survivor 43 Mike Gabler

CBSMike Gabler

Mike Gabler
Age: 52
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current residence: Meridian, Idaho
Occupation: Heart valve specialist

Owen Knight Survivor 43

CBSOwen Knight

Owen Knight
Age: 30
Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland
Current residence: New Orleans, Louisiana
Occupation: College admissions director

Sami Layadi Survivor 43

CBSSami Layadi

Sami Layadi
Age: 19
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Current residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
Occupation: Pet cremator

Elie Scott Survivor 43

CBSElie Scott

Elisabeth “Elie” Scott
Age: 31
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Current residence: Salt Lake City, Utah
Occupation: Clinical psychologist

Survivor 43 Morriah Young

CBSMorriah Young

Morriah Young
Age: 28
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Current residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Teacher

Jeanine Zheng Survivor 43

CBSJeanine Zheng

Jeanine Zheng
Age: 24
Hometown: South Hamilton, Massachusetts
Current residence: San Francisco, California
Occupation: UX Designer

Vesi Tribe

Survivor 43 Vesi tribe

CBSThe Vesi tribe of “Survivor 43.”

Cody Assenmacher Survivor 43

CBSCody Assenmacher

Cody Assenmacher
Age: 35
Hometown: Preston, Iowa
Current residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Elevator sales

Justine Brennan Survivor 43

CBSJustine Brennan

Justine Brennan
Age: 29
Hometown: Sunnyvale, California
Current residence: Marina del Rey, California
Occupation: Cyber security sales

Nneka Ejere Survivor 43

CBSNneka Ejere

Nneka Ejere
Age: 43
Hometown: Weatherford, Texas
Current residence: Weatherford, Texas
Occupation: Pharmacist

Noelle Lambert Survivor 43

CBSNoelle Lambert

Noelle Lambert
Age: 25
Hometown: Londonderry, New Hampshire
Current residence: Manchester, New Hampshire
Occupation: Paralympian

Jesse Lopez Survivor 43

CBSJesse Lopez

Jesse Lopez
Age: 30
Hometown: Venice, California
Current residence: Durham, North Carolina
Occupation: Political science Ph.D student

Dwight Moore Survivor 43

CBSDwight Moore

Dwight Moore
Age: 22
Hometown: Palo Alto, California
Current residence: Collierville, Tennessee
Occupation: Graduate student

Coco Tribe

Survivor 43 Coco tribe

CBSThe Coco tribe of “Survivor 43.”

Geo Bustamante Survivor 43

CBSGeo Bustamante

Geo Bustamante
Age: 36
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Current residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Project manager

Lindsay Carmine Survivor 43

CBSLindsay Carmine

Lindsay Carmine
Age: 42
Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina
Current residence: Downington, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Pediatric nurse

Cassidy Clark Survivor 43

CBSCassidy Clark

Cassidy Clark
Age: 25
Hometown: Plano, Texas
Current residence: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Designer

Karla Cruz Godoy Survivor 43

CBSKarla Cruz Godoy

Karla Cruz Godoy
Age: 28
Hometown: San Diego, California
Current residence: Newark, Delaware
Occupation: Educational project manager

Jay Jones Survivor 43

CBSJay Jones

James “Jay” Jones
Age: 37
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Current residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Event planner

Ryan Medrano Survivor 43

CBSRyan Medrano

Ryan Medrano
Age: 25
Hometown: Savannah, Georgia
Current residence: El Paso, Texas
Occupation: Warehouse associate

Be sure to catch our live coverage of the two-hour “Survivor 43” premiere on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

