PHOTOS: ‘Survivor 43’ Cast Revealed

On Wednesday, CBS officially announced who would be the 18 castaways to compete in “Survivor 43,” which is set to premiere Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. with a special two-hour premiere.
CBS teased of the new season, per TVLine:
These determined castaways require strong social skills, strategic acumen and physical endurance. They will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges require players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies every day.
The cast, which includes the first two contestants from Hawaii (but, unlike the latest new seasons, no Canadians) and a former Paralympian with a prosthetic leg, will consist of 18 people ranging in age from 19 to 50, and, like the previous two seasons, will consist of three tribes of six: Baka, Vesi, and Coco. You can read each of their full bios here, and watch each of their minute-long introductory videos here.
Here is the breakdown:
Baka Tribe
Mike Gabler
Age: 52
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current residence: Meridian, Idaho
Occupation: Heart valve specialist
Owen Knight
Age: 30
Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland
Current residence: New Orleans, Louisiana
Occupation: College admissions director
Sami Layadi
Age: 19
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Current residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
Occupation: Pet cremator
Elisabeth “Elie” Scott
Age: 31
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Current residence: Salt Lake City, Utah
Occupation: Clinical psychologist
Morriah Young
Age: 28
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Current residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Teacher
Jeanine Zheng
Age: 24
Hometown: South Hamilton, Massachusetts
Current residence: San Francisco, California
Occupation: UX Designer
Vesi Tribe
Cody Assenmacher
Age: 35
Hometown: Preston, Iowa
Current residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Elevator sales
Justine Brennan
Age: 29
Hometown: Sunnyvale, California
Current residence: Marina del Rey, California
Occupation: Cyber security sales
Nneka Ejere
Age: 43
Hometown: Weatherford, Texas
Current residence: Weatherford, Texas
Occupation: Pharmacist
Noelle Lambert
Age: 25
Hometown: Londonderry, New Hampshire
Current residence: Manchester, New Hampshire
Occupation: Paralympian
Jesse Lopez
Age: 30
Hometown: Venice, California
Current residence: Durham, North Carolina
Occupation: Political science Ph.D student
Dwight Moore
Age: 22
Hometown: Palo Alto, California
Current residence: Collierville, Tennessee
Occupation: Graduate student
Coco Tribe
Geo Bustamante
Age: 36
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Current residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Project manager
Lindsay Carmine
Age: 42
Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina
Current residence: Downington, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Pediatric nurse
Cassidy Clark
Age: 25
Hometown: Plano, Texas
Current residence: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Designer
Karla Cruz Godoy
Age: 28
Hometown: San Diego, California
Current residence: Newark, Delaware
Occupation: Educational project manager
James “Jay” Jones
Age: 37
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Current residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Event planner
Ryan Medrano
Age: 25
Hometown: Savannah, Georgia
Current residence: El Paso, Texas
Occupation: Warehouse associate
Be sure to catch our live coverage of the two-hour “Survivor 43” premiere on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern.