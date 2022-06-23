Premiere Date of ‘Survivor 42’ Announced

Mark your calendars! Since the end of “Survivor 42” in May, fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of the hit reality show. Now, CBS has finally made an official announcement on the season 43 premiere.

‘Survivor 43’ to Premiere September 21

Are you ready to return to the island?🏝️ Season 43 of #Survivor premieres Wednesday, September 21st on @CBS!💥 pic.twitter.com/pOlBwCsUJN — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 23, 2022

On Thursday, CBS announced the airdate of the long-awaited “Survivor 43” premiere: the new season will begin on Wednesday, September 21. Like most season premieres, it will be a two-hour – likely double elimination – special, and will air at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

The announcement came alongside a message host Jeff Probst posted from his personal Twitter account, who gave a little tease as to what would take place:

Once again, we’re going to take 18 new players – strangers – and abandon them. They have to form a society. And what we’re really going to look at this season is how that society that they form directly impacts the game they’re playing, because you have to figure out what are the values, what are the norms, what are the rules of this society – because they form the rules!

It is unclear how season 43 will differ from seasons 42 and 41 with respect to how the contestants build a society. Nonetheless, Probst has been vocal about the fact that the widely discussed “New Era” of “Survivor” is here to stay. “We knew well in advance that our 40th season would be the end of an era in terms of how we play the game and produce the show,” he told the Wrap recently. “I think CBS was probably a bit concerned as to why we would dramatically change something that was still getting a good rating and fans were still enjoying, but we’ve always believed in taking chances and trying new things and CBS has given us the permission to fail.”

When it came to season 43, Probst teased in his video that “The great payers adapt. You have to adapt to your surroundings, and then figure out how to play. The person who does that the best will win ‘Survivor 43’.”

‘Survivor 43’ Has Already Completed Filming

Get ready for more #Survivor Wednesdays on @CBS! Season 43 is coming your way on September 21st with an epic 2 hour premiere. Retweet if you'll be watching! pic.twitter.com/r0WtciZXOF — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) June 23, 2022

Given that “Survivor 43” had begun filming by the beginning of May, and the new seasons will likely be sticking with the 26-day shooting schedule, it is safe to say that production of “Survivor 43” has already wrapped up in Fiji, and shooting for “Survivor 44” is likely now underway.

Like the last two seasons, “Survivor 43” will begin with 18 new cast members, who will be split into 3 tribes. Although we still don’t know much yet about the exact formatting of “Survivor 43,” it is safe to say that Probst and production are continuing to explore newfound twists and advantages, despite the frustration much of the show’s fanbase has expressed.

However, given how the power of most of those twists lay in their unpredictability, many of them have been rendered more or less ineffective since the casts of “43” and “44” have already seen them in action, so they will likely not be returning. This means that the twists and advantages coming to our screens will likely be brand new.

In addition, there are still plans for “Survivor 43” to premiere in theaters, as part of the new IMAX Live program partnering with CBS.

Be sure to catch the two-hour premiere of “Survivor 43” on September 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.