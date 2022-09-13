VIDEO: Mike White Gives ‘Survivor’ a Shoutout in His Emmy Acceptance Speech

Former castaway Mike White gave “Survivor” a shoutout last night during his Emmy speech. White collected three Emmys on Sunday for the HBO miniseries “The White Lotus,” which he wrote and directed.

White referenced his time on “Survivor: David vs. Goliath” during his second Emmy speech.

“I was on “Survivor,” and the way to stay in the game is to lower your threat level, and now I feel like I raised my threat level,” he joked. “I just want to stay in the game. Awards are great. I love writing. I love doing what I do. Don’t come for me. Don’t vote me off the island.”

“Survivor” fans loved that White gave the show a shoutout at the Emmys.

Former castaway Eliza Orlins tweeted, “LOVED the [“Survivor”] shoutout by Mike White! ‘Don’t vote me off the island!’ #Emmys2022.”

“Mike White dedicating his entire speech to Survivor? We truly stan,” one fan tweeted.

The official “Survivor” Instagram account also took the opportunity to congratulate the former castaway on his Emmy success.

They shared a throwback photo of White’s on the show.

“A big congratulations to #Survivor alum Mike White for his Emmy wins,” the caption read.

Mike White: ‘Survivor’ History

Mike White appeared on “Survivor: David vs. Goliath” in 2018 as a member of the Goliath tribe.

White played a strong social game. He formed connections with multiple castaways and worked hard to disguise his threat level.

He started playing more aggressively in the second half of the game. He helped orchestrate multiple blindsides and won the fire-making challenge at final three.

Unfortunately, White was not able to convince the jury at final tribal council. He lost to Nick Wilson in a 7 to 3 vote.

Mike White Cast a ‘Survivor’ Alum on His Show

White wasn’t the only “Survivor” alum involved in “The White Lotus.” His former “Survivor” ally Alec Merlino was cast as a bartender in the miniseries.

Merlino spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the experience in May 2021.

“I got to step into Mike’s world while spending three months in Hawaii acting on his show “The White Lotus,” which he wrote, directed, and produced,” he told the outlet. “I could go on for hours about that experience, but to sum it up, it was full of laughs and good times. I’m hoping for a season 2.”

White also released a statement about working with Alec in a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Alec’s part isn’t huge, but it was still a stretch – he plays a hunky bartender at a resort hotel,” White joked. Alec was a bartender in real life before appearing on “Survivor,” so the role was right in his wheelhouse.

When Is ‘Survivor’ Coming Back?

“Survivor 43” will kick off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Eighteen new castaways will compete for the chance of winning the one million dollar grand prize.

