‘Survivor’ Winner Files for Divorce

Sad news for “Survivor” fans — a couple who met through the show are divorcing. Parvati Shallow has filed for divorce from John Fincher. Here’s what we know about the split.

Shallow and Fincher Have A Daughter Together

According to The Blast, Shallow filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Court on August 24 citing irreconcilable differences. Shallow and Fincher have been together for seven years and were married in July 2017. Their daughter Alma was born in July 2018. Both Fincher and their daughter were part of the loved ones visit during “Survivor: Winners at War,” and there are family photos on Shallow’s Instagram account as recently as Christmas Day 2020, so it is unclear what happened to cause the split.

Shallow and Fincher are both “Survivor” alums, though they did not meet on the show. Shallow has played in four seasons: “Micronesia,” which she won, “Cook Islands,” “Heroes. vs. Villains” and “Winners at War.”

Fincher competed on “Survivor: Samoa,” finishing in ninth place. He and Shallow met through “Survivor” alumni events.

It Has Been a Tough Year for Shallow

Shallow revealed on Instagram last November that her younger brother Kaelan died at the age of 26. She did not get into a ton of details about his death, but she did open up about Kaelan’s struggle with addiction and afterward, started a series of Instagram videos in his memory about “addition, recovery, and how to return to wholeness.”

In his obituary, the family said that Kaelan “had a long and difficult struggle with addiction which he attempted to overcome many times.”

Just two months ago, Shallow made a post about her grief because it overwhelmed her over something that was seemingly not a big deal.

On a photo of her with her daugheter, Shallow wrote:

Grief has different ways of getting your attention

—

My bike was stolen last week and I cried for 2 days straight. It wasn’t about the bike.

—

I’ve lost a lot in a very short period of time and I’m feeling it. Sometimes.

—

And, then sometimes I feel totally ok and able to do life perfectly fine

—

I’m sharing this in case any of you have lost something or someone you love and are feeling tender about it. You’re not alone in your emotional ups and downs

—

Don’t be afraid to open up and ask for help if you need it

—

I’m reaching out for more support than ever and getting lots of love in return. I’m still showing up for my clients and my family even through the emotional waves. I’m learning how to be grieving and be living at the same time

—

And if anyone has seen my bike out there in LA, call me! I want it back.

So while she doesn’t mention her husband here, it sounds like things might have been hard for Shallow for a while.

