Taco Bell’s Christmas Eve & Day 2021 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Are you wanting to enjoy tacos or burritos for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2021? Whether you need a little extra comfort food for the holiday or you prefer celebrating your entire Christmas meal with Taco Bell, you may be wondering if Taco Bell is open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2021. Here are all the details.

Taco Bell Is Open Christmas Eve with Varying Hours

According to Taco Bell’s website, the restaurant is open on Christmas Eve but hours can vary by location.

In the past, a representative told Heavy that decisions on whether the stores are closed on holidays are made store-by-store rather than chainwide. This means that stores can decide for themselves how long they’re open and what time they will close. Click here to find your closest Taco Bell near you and see its hours today and exactly what time the store reopens. Or go here to see a full list of locations per state.

Taco Bell has a lot of specials right now that you might enjoy on Christmas Eve or when the store reopens for its regular hours on December 26. The store’s current limited-time offers were just introduced on December 23. They include new $2 burritos in the flavors Beefy Melt, Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken, and Fiesta Veggie (all on the cravings menu.) The Grilled Cheese burrito is also still available in some locations.

The $5 Chalupa Cravings Box is back, along with the Deluxe Cravings Box. Taco Bell is also introducing new Island Berry Freezes and the Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa Box Combo, which includes two Chipotle Cheddar Chalupas, a Crunchy Taco, and a Large Drink.

Taco Bell Is Closed Christmas Day

According to Taco Bell’s website, all restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day.

So where can you go if you need to eat out today for Christmas, but Taco Bell is closed? There are still many other options for fast food even though Taco Bell is closed, according to USA Today. For example, Waffle House is open nationwide and has options for those who don’t want to cook at home. Other restaurants that are expected to be open today (at least in some locations) include Applebee’s, Domino’s (some locations), McDonald’s (some locations), Ruth’s Chris, Sonic, IHOP, Perkins, Denny’s, Morton’s The Steakhouse, some Starbucks, Buffalo Wild Wings, McCormick & Schmick’s, Boston Market, Fleming’s, Panda Express, Buca di Beppo, Marie Callender’s, Benihana, Del Taco, Fogo de Chao, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Shoney’s, and more. (Just keep in mind that some hours may vary locally, so double-check with restaurants near you to confirm that they are open today.)

There are also local chains and restaurants in your region that may be open. One easy way to find out what’s open is by checking Uber Eats or Doordash. These apps will list which stores are open for delivery orders near you, and this can help you figure out your options faster for Christmas Day or even Christmas Eve after Taco Bell has closed.

You can also visit CVS and Walgreens locations to pick up supplies on Christmas Day, as these retailers are expected to be open in most locations.

