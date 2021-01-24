Smallest D*** Website Links to Ted Cruz Amid Twitter Feud With Seth Rogen

Senator Ted Cruz got into an epic Twitter feud with actor Seth Rogen over the weekend. While the Texas senator and the Neighbors star traded barbs on Twitter, it was discovered that if you type in the website “www.smallestdick.com” automatically links to Cruz’s official Twitter page.

At first, users online believed Rogen, 38, pulled the online prank, especially after democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko tweeted out the suggestion on January 24.

However, it was not Rogen who orchestrated the NSFW website page to immediately link to Cruz’s Twitter page. That move was made claimed to be done by a man named Michael Krivicka, who first tweeted about the prank on January 22. Krivicka asked Michael Rappaport on Twitter, “I own the URL http://SmallestDick.com I just redirected it to @tedcruz. Can u help me get the word out? Thanks, man.”

The best $20 Seth Rogen ever spent: https://t.co/B5jhy5Ugn8 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 24, 2021

Rogen’s Twitter Fight With Cruz Started on Biden’s Inauguration Day

Charming, civil, educated response. ⁦@Sethrogen⁩ If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much. #JobsMatter pic.twitter.com/mwtMaBKiS2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 21, 2021

The battle between Rogen and the 50-year-old senator started on January 20, the day President Joe Biden was sworn into office. After Cruz criticized Biden for reentering the Paris Climate Agreement, Rogen responded, “F*** off you fascist.”

Cruz tweeted in response, “Charming, civil, educated response. @Sethrogen If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing… not so much.”

Rogen fired right back. He tweeted, “Haha get f***** fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you f****** clown.”

“If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherf***** for you,” adding, “also I’m in four unions.”

All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron. It’s your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech. Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel. BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative—& muzzled by the fascist Left. https://t.co/i9o80vFtS0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 24, 2021

The next day, Rogen slammed Cruz for loving a popular Disney movie. The senator responded to MGM’s tweeted asking user online about the first film they saw in theatres, Cruz retweeted the trope and answered, “Fantasia. It was playing at a film revival. It scared me; I cried—I was 4. My Mom had to take me out.”

Everyone who made that film would hate you. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 22, 2021

“Everyone who made that film would hate you,” Rogen responded.

Things continued to escalate between the two on January 23. Cruz tweeted, “All jokes aside,

@Sethrogen is a moron. It’s your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech. Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel. BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative—& muzzled by the fascist Left.”

This isn’t a Twitter “feud.” @tedcruz tried to overthrow our government. He inspired a deadly mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves ridicule. So fuck him. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

“All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of s***,” Rogen fired back. On January 24, Rogen tweeted, “You literally inspired a deadly insurrection you stupid f***.”

Fellow Celebrities Tweeted Out in Support of Rogen Against Cruz

.@tedcruz – a Senator from our 2nd largest state, during the height of a pandemic killing 4,000+ Americans every day, weeks after he encouraged an attack on our gov’t that killed 5 people, and he’s spending all his time tweeting insults at an actor while his constituents die. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 24, 2021



After Rogen’s interactions with Cruz went viral, multiple fellow celebrities spoke out to support the Pineapple Express star. TV producer Michael Schur tweeted, “Hi,

@tedcruz is desperate to pick a fight with @Sethrogen so everyone talks about that and not the fact that he made a bad-faith attempt to overthrow a fair election in order to cynically grab Trump’s base and run for President in 2024. Let’s focus on the latter.”

Two important lessons: Never fight a land war in Asia, and never fight a Twitter war with @Sethrogen. @tedcruz — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2021

Writer April Wolfe agreed with Rogen that this was much more than a “Twitter feud.” She tweeted:

I hate how media outlets are framing Seth Rogen’s ridiculing of Ted Cruz like it’s a beef they don’t have to take sides in, just a pop-culture thing to report. Cruz is a sitting senator who inspired a calculated mob to attack the US Capitol to overturn a free and fair election.

The best thing about this @Sethrogen/@tedcruz battle is literally everything about it — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) January 24, 2021

Oops. "Rogen", as in @SethRogen. Also, "Ted Cruz" as in unctuous mass of quivering lies. — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) January 24, 2021

READ NEXT: WATCH: Security Stops Heat Star from Swapping Jerseys With Kyrie Irving