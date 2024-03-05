‘16 and Pregnant’ Alum Dead at 20

Sean Garinger, who was featured on the 6th season of MTV series “16 & Pregnant,” has died at the age of 20.

People magazine reported that Garinger, who was the father of his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gutierrez’s two children, Dareli and Esmi, passed away from injuries sustained following an unexpected event while he was on his ATV. While speaking to The U.S. Sun, following her son’s death, Mary Hobbs stated that the accident occurred close to their Boone, North Carolina home.

“He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park. He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud,” said Hobbs.

According to Hobbs, the vehicle ended up on top of him, causing severe injury to his skull.

“I ran to neighbors trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him. By that time, I realized he wasn’t alive anymore,” recalled Hobbs.

She shared that she is heartbroken by the February 28 death of her son.

“There was a huge part of my heart that died with my son on Wednesday. He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left,” said Hobbs.

Selena Gutierrez Spoke About Motherhood After Welcoming Dareli in 2016

Gutierrez met up with MTV cameras to give an update on her life, after filming “16 & Pregnant” season 6 in 2016. She stated that she was residing with her grandmother in Colorado. She shared that she preferred living in Colorado to Arizona as she and Dareli were surrounded by their relatives.

“Arizona was really boring. Kind of. Because it was just me and Sean all the time. So whenever Sean would be at work, it would be me and the baby alone. There’s like kids that she can play with now. And you can tell she’s more open now,” stated the MTV personality.

She also stated that she enjoyed being a mother.

“My favorite thing about being a mom is the connection that you have with your daughter is just different than what you would have with your siblings or niece. Like she’s been in my stomach for nine months. We grow that bond. And I can already, like, sense her. And she can sense me. It is really cool to have someone you will always have an understand,” said Gutierrez.

Lane Fernandez Passed Away in 2022

Garinger is the most recent member of the “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom” franchise to pass away. In Touch Weekly reported that Adrian “Lane” Fernandez, who starred in “Teen Mom” seasons 2 and 3, died in 2022. Fernandez, who fathered Malorie Beaver’s daughter Emerson, and his wife, Kylee Rose, became parents to a son less than a month before his death. Following his passing, Rose took to Facebook to commemorate her late husband, who was 28 at the time of his death.

“I’m so lost without you babe … I love you to the moon and back and I know you’re watching out for us. I will forever miss you. It’s always been you Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband. You’ll forever be my rock, and my best friend. I miss you more than anything baby,” read the post.