Kailyn Lowry & Boyfriend Share Birth Story of Their New Twins

“Teen Mom” alum Kailyn Lowry is opening up about the birth of her twins, whom she welcomed in late 2023.

On the January 19 episode of her podcast, “Barely Famous,” co-hosted by her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, who is also the father of her 1-year-old son, Rio, Lowry gave her account of welcoming their two youngest children. The 31-year-old stated that she had gone into labor when she was 35 weeks pregnant. Once she arrived at the hospital, the staff prepared her for her cesarean section. The mother of seven stated that she found the situation upsetting, as she had “never had a C-section before.”

“I was terrified because I’m like, ‘I just don’t love the idea.’ But I knew I had to do it because Baby A was breech,” said the former MTV personality.

She also stated that her emotions intensified after she was given a spinal block. According to Lowry, she immediately began throwing up and had difficulty breathing.

“I felt like I wasn’t breathing, so I remember being concerned that I was going to die,” said Lowry.

Scott chimed in that he was aware his girlfriend was frightened throughout the procedure.

“You kept saying that every two seconds while I was sitting there, holding your hand,” recalled the father of three.

According to Scott, the entire delivery process of his twins took approximately 30 minutes. Lowry then shared that she had limited time with her youngest son and daughter before they had to be transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit.

Kailyn Lowry Discussed Her Decision to Get a Tubal Ligation Following the Birth of Her Twins

During the January 19 “Barely Famous” podcast episode, Lowry shared she chose to undergo a tubal ligation directly after her C-section. She explained that she believes she does not need more children to feel content.

“When I had the twins I was like, ‘Okay, I know I’m done. Like I’m definitely going to get my tubes tied,” said Lowry.

However, Lowry suggested she was upset that she will not have another pregnancy in the January 22 episode of her other podcast, Coffee Convos, co-hosted by Lindsie Chrisley.

“It’s bittersweet ’cause even though I don’t want to be pregnant again, I just know that it’s never going to happen again. So it’s bittersweet in that way if that makes sense,” said the MTV star.

Kailyn Lowry Shared an Instagram Post in Honor of Her Children Who Were Born Prematurely

Lowry often shares images of her children on social media. For instance, the “Teen Mom” star uploaded a picture of her older sons, Lux, Creed, Isaac, Lincoln, and Rio, in celebration of World Prematurity Day. The picture showed Lux, Creed, Isaac, and Lincoln all looking at Rio.

In the caption of the November 17 post, Lowry referenced that a few of her children were born prematurely.

“#worldprematurityday for Isaac, Rio & all the premature babies 💜🙏🏼✨,” read the caption.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they appreciated the picture.

“This is the best picture! Especially bc Isaac’s face. Just a typical teenager look! ❤️😂,” wrote a commenter.

“Thank you for sharing them with us! It has been so great to watch you all thrive as a family! Everyone looks so happy and healthy. I’m so proud of you 💜,” added another.