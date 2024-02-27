VIDEO: Kailyn Lowry Has All 7 of Her Children in the Same Room for the First Time

“Teen Mom” personality Kailyn Lowry uploaded a TikTok video of her seven children spending time together in the same room, something they have not previously done.

In the February 26 upload, Lowry held her daughter, Valley, while her twin brother, Verse, slept on her legs. As fans are aware, Lowry and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, became parents to the twins in late 2023.

“All seven of my kids in the same room. For the first time,” stated Lowry.

Lowry encouraged her 10-year-old son Lincoln, fathered by her ex-boyfriend, Javi Marroquin, to share how it felt to have “all of [his] siblings home.” He stated that, “It’s a crazy house.” The 10-year-old clarified that he is “used to it now” and enjoys playing with his brothers.

Lowry proceeded to prompt her 6-year-old son, Lux, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, to also share his feelings about having all six of his siblings under the same roof.

“Good,” said the 6-year-old.

Toward the end of the video, Lowry addressed her eldest child, Isaac, 14, fathered by her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, and inquired whether he believed she would be a mother to six sons and one daughter.

“I thought you were going to have a lot more [children],” said the 14-year-old, causing a surprised Lowry to laugh.

“One of the first times having all the kids under one roof,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

“7 kids and yet this video feels calm, I love it❤️,” commented a fan.

Some commenters also shared that they appreciated Isaac’s candid answer.

“🤭🤭Isaac at the end has me screaming !!! Girl I absolutely love u & the fam!! Bn a fan since the beginning 🥰,” shared a different TikTok user.

Kailyn Lowry & Elijah Scott Discussed Their Twins’ Stay in the NICU

Lowry and Scott have discussed their twins’ weeks-long stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). In the January 26 episode of their podcast, “Barely Famous,” the couple shared that Valley needed to receive more treatment in the NICU after her twin brother was discharged from the hospital. Lowry shared that her daughter was lethargic and did not appear interested in her feedings.

The couple shared that the situation was difficult as the hospital was an hour away from their home. Lowry and Scott explained that they were rarely able to visit their daughter, as someone had to watch their other children.

Kailyn Lowry Discussed How Her Career Has Changed Since Welcoming the Twins

Scott and Lowry gave an update about being parents to newborn twins on the February 16 episode of “Barely Famous.” Lowry shared that she has not been “a full-time parent for years.” She explained she has always “had time to [herself]” because she was not in a relationship with the fathers of her other children. The MTV personality stated that the new dynamic has affected how she runs her businesses.

“Being in a relationship again where [Scott] and I are together. We live together. We have full-time parenting, it falls on both of us, it’s been a big adjustment for my work. I have not taken work trips,” said Lowry.