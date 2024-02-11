‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Described as the ‘Hottest Guy’

“Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood is opening up about her new boyfriend.

The Sun published a photo showing her on a date night with the boyfriend, whose name is Gary. Portwood met Gary on a dating app.

A source told the publication that Portwood’s relationship with Gary is “going strong.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Gary Was Described as the ‘Hottest Guy Amber Has Ever Been With’

According to the Sun, the date night occurred at Chao, a Vietnamese restaurant in Fishers, Indiana.

The source told the Sun that Portwood’s date is the “hottest guy Amber has ever been with,” adding, “He is really handsome and super buff.”

On January 25, US Weekly reported that Portwood had already been dating Gary for a few months. Gary’s last name was not revealed. Portwood has not posted about Gary on her Instagram page.

Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Lives in Indianapolis, Indiana, Reports Say

According to US Magazine, Portwood met Gary in fall 2023, and the relationship was already serious.

He lives in Indianapolis, Indiana, just like Portwood, the magazine reported.

Gary had never seen an episode of ‘Teen Mom,’ according to US Weekly. “All the guys Amber has dated before she met on social media and were fans of the show,” a source told US of Gary. “This new man in her life has actually never seen Teen Mom so she feels she can finally date in the way she’s always wanted to.”

The father of Portwood’s daughter is also named Gary – Gary Shirley. However, he is not the same person as Portwood’s new boyfriend Gary.

“As the year ends I’m grateful for each of you. You’ve stood with me through it all and here we stand together,” Portwood wrote on her Instagram page on December 30.

On December 28, she wrote, “I’ve incorporating fresh fruit and trying out some new supplements in my daily juicing.” On December 25, she was sounding similarly positive on her Instagram page, writing, “No snow but lots of love and gratitude.”

On December 16, she wrote, “I lost this year; friendships, relationships, money and many times I thought I’d lose my mind.” On December 11, she commented, “Of course, it’s that easy with therapy, counseling, a great support system, family, friends and maybe medication.”

On December 7, she posted a positive comment but indicated that she still has some struggles. “Finding out who I am and I’m doing it on purpose. Hopefully, more ups than downs 🙃” she wrote. In early December, she wrote, “How often do you look at older pictures of yourself? I love seeing how my brows have changed. 😂”

In November, Portwood was expressing hope on her Instagram page. “No bad days, maybe a few bad hours but I always try to turn it around,” she wrote. She posted a selfie on November 1, and wrote on Instagram, “Out and about today, I’m enjoying the cooler weather for sure!”

READ NEXT: Gerry Turner’s Dad Everett Turner Has Fans Raving About His Looks.