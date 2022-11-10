VIDEO: Teen Mom Stars Argue Over Amber Portwood Being a Good Mom

“Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” stars Rachel Beaver and Kiaya Elliot go into an argument on “Girls’ Night In,” the show where MTV reality stars watch “Teen Mom” clips and discuss them.

The girls were watching a scene from “Teen Mom OG” where Amber Portwood talks about being estranged from her daughter, 13-year-old Leah. “It’s been a while since I’ve seen her. She doesn’t answer my text messages. She’s not gonna answer my phone calls,” Amber explained.

While some of the cast felt bad for Amber. “I would be so sad if Nova did that to me,” Briana DeJesus said. “I mean, I feel bad for her but I feel like I’ve kinda been in Leah’s shoes,” Madisen Paige added. “I wouldn’t answer my dad’s calls for a long time. Amber wants to be there, though,” Ashley Jones noted.

Rachel had a different take than the rest of her co-stars. “I don’t think she’s that good of a mom,” she said. “I just seen a lot of clips, like when Gary was holding her baby, and she smacks him: That’s absolutely not acceptable.”

“I like Amber!” Kiaya says. “With us being on TV, you cannot judge people.”

Rachel Accused Amber of Being ‘Abusive’

Rachel didn’t back down. “I would never smack someone holding my baby,” she said.

“You never know how bad it was when cameras weren’t around,” Madisen added.

Kiaya tried to reason with Rachel, saying they couldn’t judge Amber because it was something that happened in the past.

But Rachel doubled down. “I don’t give a f***. It’s unacceptable,” she said.

Kiaya didn’t give up. “A lot of people probably feel the same way about the things [you did].”

Rachel raised her voice. “That’s completely fine. I’m not abusive and I can’t say that about myself,” she said. “There is clips and I take accountability for what I look like, but I’m not abusive and she’s very abusive to Gary.”

Amber Lost Custody of James

Amber lost custody of her youngest child, 4-year-old James, after a judge awarded full guardianship to her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. The decision meant Glennon was free to leave Indiana and move to California, where James would be 2,000 miles away from his mother and maternal family.

The “Teen Mom” star said she was “heartbroken” and “devastated” after the court ruled against her.

“I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children,” Amber said in a statement in July. “While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past.”

“I’ve spent years rebuilding bridges and did everything that was required of me, including submitting 21 negative drug tests and undergoing multiple psychological evaluations,” she continued. “If your road has not been perfect, but you’ve worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I will. I’ll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything.”