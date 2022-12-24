Ashley Jones Pens Heartbreaking Caption After Devastating Loss

“Teen Mom” star Ashley Jones broke her silence on December 23, days after her brother, 32-year-old Deandre Washington, was found dead in San Francisco. Police didn’t reveal a cause of death, but foul play is not suspected, The Sun reported, citing a local medical examiner.

“I appreciate the kind words you all have been sending me,” Jones wrote via Instagram stories. “This is something I could have never prepared for.”

The “Teen Mom” star also shared a message on Twitter.

“Times like this make me want to not believe in God,” she tweeted. “But I need SOMETHING to believe in.”

The day before, Jones’ mother, Pastor Tea, mourned the death of her son. She posted a picture of Washington celebrating his 31st birthday.

“I’m out done and broken to the core. My first born child Deandre has passed away. My soul has been ripped from my body,” she said. “Please keep us in prayer.”

“I had a child at 16 years old,” she wrote the following day. “Now he is gone!!!!! My womb knows he’s gone! Lord HELP ME.”

Fans online sent their condolences to Jones, and her family.

What Happened to Washington?

Jones any didn’t give any details about what happened to her brother.

But, according to The Sun, Washington was found unresponsive at a train station in San Francisco on December 17. The authorities are waiting for the results from a toxicology report, The Sun said.

“At 5:47 am, officers and medical personnel responded to the station regarding an unresponsive adult male,” an official told The Sun. “Medical personnel declared the male deceased. There is no foul play suspected.”

Jones Teased She Would Quit ‘Teen Mom’

😂😂 tell them to make an offer https://t.co/H8aRBTqtmJ — ASHLEY SIREN (@_mermaidbarbie) December 23, 2022

Jones has been feuding with Briana DeJesus — and other members of “Teen Mom” — after they got into a fight while filming “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

They were sent home — along with their moms, Pastor Tea and Roxanne DeJesus. The first time they got to see each other again was at the reunion for “The Next Chapter,” but DeJesus said she felt afraid to sit on stage with Jones.

A social media user said Jones should leave MTV for another network.

“Tell them to make an offer,” she tweeted.

As shown on “The Next Chapter” reunion, DeJesus walked off the stage before they started filming the reunion.

“I feel like this setup is not what I want it to be because I don’t feel comfortable,” she said.

DeJesus went into her dressing room, where she talked to producers.

“I just thought I could do it, but no I can’t. It’s just major anxiety,” she continued. “This is my first time seeing her, and I don’t think I can keep my composure. I just can’t be next to her, I can’t do it.”

After the clip aired, DeJesus took to Twitter, saying she didn’t want anything with Jones to escalate like the last time they were together.

I was also torn between the two-repeating history and going off or setting boundaries and I made the right decision. I didnt want to be left out again and get sent home,” DeJesus wrote.