Briana DeJesus Refuses to Film ‘Next Chapter’ Reunion With Ashley Jones

Episode one of the two-part “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” reunion aired last night on MTV. To kick things off, all of the moms sat down with hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab to get together and talk about the season as a whole, or at least that was the plan.

It was previously reported that Briana DeJesus walked off stage during the reunion show, but now viewers know that she walked off before the show even began.

See this reunion clip and hear what happened between DeJesus and Jones to spark this reaction below.

Why Did Briana DeJesus Walk Off the Reunion Set?

Play

Welcome to the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Reunion ✨ It's time for the first ever Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion! However, things aren't going as smooth as planned when Briana doesn't want to sit with Ashley on stage. #TeenMom #MTV Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf Subscribe to Teen Mom: bit.ly/2OEM0OO A decade… 2022-12-20T21:00:03Z

30 minutes before the reunion show officially started taping, Ashley Jones was the one cast member missing from the stage, and a producer announced her entrance to the other mothers, saying, “Ashley [Jones] is going to sit down, and we’re going to all be good.”

Before Jones could enter, Briana DeJesus, said from her seat on stage, “I feel like this setup is not what I want it to be because I don’t feel comfortable,” and walked offstage to her dressing room. Minutes later, Jade Cline followed in search of her friend while Jones got her microphone on and prepared to join her castmates on stage.

In her dressing room, DeJesus says she can’t be on stage with Jones, saying, “I just thought I could do it, but no I can’t. It’s just major anxiety. This is my first time seeing her, and I don’t think I can keep my composure. I just can’t be next to her, I can’t do it.”. As the reunion taping crept closer and closer, producers made the decision to allow DeJesus to stay in her dressing room while they brought out Jones to begin the show.

Some viewers may have been left a little confused as to why DeJesus had such a strong reaction to filming with Jones during the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” reunion, as the two didn’t experience any major fallout during the season, however it has been reported that the two did get into a major fight while filming “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” season 2 that got both women sent home from filming early. This fight is also the reason Jones was disinvited from castmate Cheyenne Floyd’s wedding at the end of this season.

Ashley Jones Confirms She Wasn’t Originally Supposed to Film With Full Cast

Initially I was not invited to the all cast segment, I was added last minute. #teenmomthenextchapter — ASHLEY SIREN (@_mermaidbarbie) December 21, 2022

Ashley Jones took to Twitter to comment on the reunion drama, letting viewers know that she wasn’t initially invited to join her castmates at the beginning of the reunion show, but that producers added her “last minute”, thinking that they would be able to unite the cast with no issue.

Briana DeJesus also tweeted out, explaining her side of the story further.

“When I filmed the reunion, I had major flash backs of my incident w/a former cast mate.. I had hella anxiety 😂 I was also torn between the two-repeating history and going off or setting boundaries and I made the right decision. I didnt want to be left out again and get sent home,” DeJesus wrote, saying she really wanted to avoid getting into any fight or altercation.

DeJesus went on to say that the cast filmed the “Family Reunion” reunion the day after and that it was “actually fun asf!” DeJesus is proud of herself for making the decision to step back and avoid losing her temper on-air.

Part two of the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” reunion airs next Tuesday, December 27, at 8 pm Eastern on MTV.

READ NEXT: Briana DeJesus Helped Jade Cline Pick Wedding Dress