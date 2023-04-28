Ashley Jones Reveals Whether She Regrets Doing ‘Teen Mom’

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” Ashley Jones opened up with fans on her feelings about doing the show in a new Q&A. Ashley answered fan questions directly in an April 23 YouTube video about topics ranging from plastic surgery and her family life to her original casting for “Teen Mom” and how she feels looking back on her time with the show.

Ashley Jones Answers Fan Questions

One “Teen Mom” fan account on Instagram shared a clip from Ashley’s Q&A where the nursing student spoke about her role on MTV. “Obviously a lot of you guys asked ‘Teen Mom’ related things,” Ashley said to her fans, “[…] but this question I can answer. It’s ‘How do you like being on “Teen Mom” and would I take it back if I could?’ That is kind of a hard answer because there are so many things I could say in regards to this whole journey that I’ve had over the past six years, but no I wouldn’t take it back.”

Ashley went on to list the positive and negative feelings she has surrounding her job as a “Teen Mom” cast member, saying, “I wouldn’t take it back because it has afforded me so many opportunities and I’ve met some really great people along the way. I’ve gotten to share my story and I think that I bring something to the table because […] even though I was raised by my grandparents who were very very well off, I made a lot of bad decisions that didn’t reflect that, and I had to work through that. Now I’m a full-time nursing student. I’ve always lived on my own, I’ve always held my own, and I think that’s the positive aspect that I get. So I wouldn’t take it back.”

Ashley joined the “Teen Mom” franchise in 2018 when she was announced as one of the original cast members of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant”. She starred in the first two seasons before being moved to the “Teen Mom 2” cast in 2020 to fill the empty spot left when Chelsea Houska departed from the series. Since then she has been a main cast member on the “The Next Chapter” and “Family Reunion” spinoff series.

“Do I like it?” Ashley added in her Q&A, noting the difference between taking the experience back and actually enjoying the experience, “At times yes and at times no, and I think that anyone that has a job can say the same thing. Sometimes I feel like this is great I can do this for the rest of my life and sometimes I feel like girl take me off the roster today. But there are really good parts, and parts that I wouldn’t take back, and for that I can say that despite my personal relationships on the show, my overall time on the show has been positive.”

Ashley Jones is Getting Ready for Her Wedding

Ashley is preparing for her September 2023 wedding to her husband Bar Smith (a celebration after the two secretly tied the knot in a small 2022 ceremony), and Ashley has said that they want to keep the proceedings small.

“I want something that is very intimate. Just family and friends who have poured into us over the years and have really seen our growth as a couple. […] We are making this thing work and we appreciate the people that we have invited to celebrate with us,” Ashley said.

Ashley and Bar recently sparked rumors that the couple was in trouble when both stars began deleting their photos together from Instagram, however Bar spoke up in March 2023 after fans began to comment on his account with their theories, with Bar clapping back, “Mmm crazy how this ain’t what is going on but y’all just went in on me in the comments. Safe to know that y’all actually don’t f*** with me, and couldn’t wait for the opportunity, and for that f*** all of y’all now.”

