Ashley Jones Reveals Whether She Is Returning to ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

Ashley Jones has confirmed that she’s returning to the “Teen Mom” Franchise.

Jones confirmed the news in the comment thread of an Instagram page called TeenMomFanz. Under a post that reported that Jones is returning to the show, she wrote, “❤❤❤ fanz is correct ❤️ once again.”

“Ask for what you are worth. Actually demand it,” Jones wrote on her Instagram story, where she shared the TeenMomFanz post revealing her return. She included a heart emoji with the caption.

Previously the page had reported that Jones was not returning, but the page is now reporting that this has changed.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Fan Page Wrote That ‘MTV Brought Back Ashley’

On February 19, the TeenMomFanz Instagram page reported that “#AshleyJones is returning to #TeenMomTheNextCbapter! 👏”

The post continued, “Despite other outlets coming forward and challenging the validity of my original story about Ashley being let go, I can confirm that Ashley and MTV were set to cut ties until there was a change in her contract. Following the fans spamming @teenmom’s posts, MTV brought back Ashley, and like I said above, with a slight change in her contract, according to my source. My production source informed me of her return last week, but asked me not to post it as Ashley had not been informed yet.”

That’s the post that Jones commented in the affirmative on. She also wrote in the comment thread of the post, “We did it joe 😂😂😂 no but honestly thank you all for the continued support . ❤️❤️”

The TeenMomFanz previously wrote that Jones was not returning to the show. “#AshleyJones has been ghosted by MTV and won’t be appearing on the next season, according to a production source. Her replacement is former #TeenMomOG star, #MackenzieMcKee. 😱” the page wrote in February 2024,” the page wrote.

Bar Smith, who is Jones’ ex-husband and the father of Jones’ child, previously wrote on the TeenMomFanz post, “Crazy way to find out you was fired 😬 welp it was a good run with yall 🫡 thank for supporting us.”

Ashleys Reality Roundup blog reported that Smith is not expected to be back on the show even though Jones is returning.

Fans Offered Support for Ashley Jones on Instagram

Fans offered support for Jones in the comment thread of the TeenMomFanz page’s post.

“We stand with @ashleysiren because she is real and we love what she brings to the table and she don’t sugar coat it,” wrote one.

But another fan wrote, “l wait to see her actually on the show. MTV play too much. Will not watch if she isn’t on.” Another fan wrote, “And they better run her the right amount of coins. They knew they was about to lose a lot of viewers.”

Other than the story, Jones hasn’t commented about the situation on her own Instagram page. Most of her posts revolve around her nursing career.

In 2021, The Sun reported that Jones was the newest member to the “Teen Mom” franchise, which she joined in 2018. She starred on “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom 2.”

READ NEXT: Gerry Turner’s Dad Everett Turner Has Fans Raving About His Looks.