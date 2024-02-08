Two Stars’ Future on ‘Teen Mom’ Causes Stir on Social Media

There are new reports that Ashley Jones will not be returning to “Teen Mom” and is being replaced by Mackenzie McKee, although the franchise has not confirmed them.

The Instagram fan page TeenMomFanz first broke the news. “#AshleyJones has been ghosted by MTV and won’t be appearing on the next season, according to a production source. Her replacement is former #TeenMomOG star, #MackenzieMcKee. 😱” the page wrote in February 2024.

That sparked a response from both Jenelle Evans and Bar Smith, who is Jones’ ex-husband and the father of Jones’ child.

Ashley Jones’ Ex-Husband Bar Smith Responded, ‘Crazy Way to Find Out You Was Fired’

Smith appeared to have learned the news from the Instagram fan page.

“Crazy way to find out you was fired 😬 welp it was a good run with yall 🫡 thank for supporting us,” he wrote in the comment thread.

That led to some supportive replies to him from fans. “You two were the only ones worth watching for. All the best for the future x,” wrote one. Another fan wrote, “pls keep up some TikTok vlogs/ YouTube. 😭”

According to The Sun, McKee teased on her TikTok page that she was, in fact, returning to “Teen Mom.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup page reported the same information. writing that Jones and Smith were supposed to appear on the “upcoming third season of ‘Family Reunion’ (alongside Mackenzie and her boyfriend Khessy Hall and other franchise couples). However, The Ashley’s sources stated that Ash and Bar were kicked off that show before they ever made it to the house where the other cast members were filming.”

Jenelle Evans Wrote That ‘No One Knows’ Why Ashley Jones & Bar Smith Were Reportedly Fired From the Show

The news sparked a response on Facebook from another “Teen Mom” alum, Jenelle Evans.

When a fan asked why Jones and Smith were fired from the show, Evans wrote, “No one knows… mtv let them hanging like everyone else.”

“Thoughts on MTV Firing Ashley and Barr? No one asked me 😂 but yes, the network is known to leave you hanging,” she wrote.

She shared some deep thoughts on the franchise.

“This is what happened to me and everyone else. In my opinion they look at you as ‘Talent’ and nothing more. They don’t care about your family, about your income, about your well-being, and definitely don’t care about your mental health. They don’t want to end things on a happy note,” she wrote.

Evan laid into “Teen Mom” on Facebook, “Want to also point out myself or my family does not get paid for reruns or get any royalties, but Viacom STILL pawns my old seasons to Netflix, Hulu, posts old scenes to their TikTok page… and still generates income off my name. I don’t need their money, I’m fine lol, but a lot of people have asked me over the years and have been curious so here ya go. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #Facts #NotFair.”

In another comment to a fan, Evans wrote, “yeah it’s all mind control.”

