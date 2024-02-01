Mackenzie McKee May Be Returning to ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

Mackenzie McKee may be returning to the next season of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

That’s according to the fan site, Teen Mom Fanz, which wrote on January 13 that a production source had confirmed the news. “Mackenzie McKee Is Returning to ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ as a FULL TIME Cast Member!” the post says.

McKee has appeared in multiple shows relating to “Teen Mom,” notably “16 and Pregnant,” “Teen Mom OG,” and “Teen Mom 2 and 3.”

A Fan Page for the Show Says a ‘Production Source’ Insisted That Mackenzie McKee Will Be Returning & Has Already Been Filming the Next Season

The Teen Mom Fanz page announced, “Mackenzie McKee will be featured on the next season of #TeenMomTheNextChapter as a full time cast member. We will be seeing Mackenzie navigate life after a divorce + a new romance, while also seeing the struggles of losing her mom to a cancer battle.”

The page continued, “Mackenzie has been filming for the new season, which is going to air later this year. Mackenzie and her new man, #KhesianoHall also attended the 3rd season of #TeenMomFamilyReunion, which will be airing in the next few months.. 👀”

According to the fan page, “A production source tells us that Mackenzie and #CheyenneFloyd have ‘worked past their issues’ and will be cordial as coworkers. The two recently followed each other on Instagram following a heated feud back in 2021. Are you excited for Mackenzie’s return?”

Heavy attempted to confirm the information with McKee and public affairs officials for the show, but neither responded to a request for confirmation.

According to the page, which has almost 150,000 followers on Instagram, McKee also may be returning for “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

Fans Responded Positively to the Possibility That Mackenzie McKee Will Be Returning

Fans responded positively to the possibility in the comment thread of the fan page’s post. “I always liked Mackenzie! She seems nice and like a fun mum. Glad she got rid of her ex husband!!” wrote one.

“I’m so glad she’s coming back on the show! She’s one of my favorite Teen Moms! 😍” wrote another. Wrote another fan, “I’ll never forget her moms passing episode. Man that made me cry and I actually started to like McKenzie from then.”

Wrote another fan “I can’t wait to see her growth, I am proud of her for taking time to really grieve & heal for herself and her family.”

According to US Sun, Flood and McKee were embroiled in conflict when Flood accused McKee of bullying and “slammed her as ‘ignorant'” when she was accused of making a racially insensitive comment on social media. In return, McKee said she was a “victim of ‘cancel culture,'” the site reported.

According to Distractify, that controversy involved comments McKee made about Vice President Kamala Harris back in 2021. After that controversy, some wondered whether she was fired because of the comments, Distractify reported.

