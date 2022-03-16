Fans Find Clue Hinting Briana DeJesus & Chris Lopez Hooked Up

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus and Chris Lopez recorded a podcast together, but fans think something more went on between them. Viewers who watched the March 15 episode of “Teen Mom 2” said it looked like DeJesus was wearing the same shirt Lopez wore while recording their podcast episode once she returned home.

The gossip was first picked up by the fan account Teen Mom Shade Room.

“Maybe they went out and bought the same shirt,” the fan account wrote.

“Now we all know they didn’t buy the same shirt 😆 Briana knows exactly what she was doing,” one fan wrote.

“I hope they got the same shirt because if not …. We know what happened haha,” another person said.

Chatter about DeJesus and Lopez wearing the same shirt also bubbled on Reddit. Some people speculated DeJesus was trying to get back at her foe, Kailyn Lowry, who has two children with Lopez.

“For Bri’s sake I hope this is scripted, because this is straight up EMBARRASSING. Imagine hating someone so much you’d f*** Javi and Chris. It’s unhinged,” one person wrote, referring to the few months DeJesus dated Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

The feud between Lowry and DeJesus dates back to 2017. Marroquin and DeJesus hooked up after he divorced Lowry.

The MTV stars have continued to fight over the years, with Lowry filing a lawsuit against DeJesus in June 2021 for defamation of character. The suit is ongoing.

DeJesus Tried to Meet Up with Marroquin After Seeing Lopez

DeJesus, who lives in Florida, traveled to Philadelphia in April 2021 to record the podcast episode with Lopez for his show, “Pressure Talks With Single Dads — P.T.S.D.” While she was there, DeJesus tried to see Marroquin, her ex.

DeJesus’ private texts with Marroquin were leaked by Lowry on March 15.

“I may be going to Delaware to film a podcast with Chris. Maybe we can do dinner or something then. Probably end of February early March,” DeJesus texted to Marroquin.

“Yo yo! Mannn respectfully, that just sounds like a mess for me to get involved,” Marroquin responded. “Whatever you and kail goin going is between y’all, but my loyalty is to my sons mom and I don’t think us doing dinner after you do a podcast with Chris would 1) be a good look and 2) just not how I wanna live.”

DeJesus still wanted to keep the door open with her ex.

“OK! I understand. I wasn’t gonna tell anyone,” she said. “Just keep it a secret so we can catch up but maybe next time for sure when all this drama goes away. Have a good day crazy.”

Lowry Quit Filming ‘Teen Mom 2’ After Lopez Filmed

So far, Lowry only appeared in the first episode of season 11 of “Teen Mom 2.”

At the end of the March 15 episode, MTV provided the following text: “After the podcast was recorded, Kail learned Chris was participating in the series. She informed production that she will no longer be filming.”

Lowry took to Twitter to confirm the news.

“I *believe* I’m not in tonight’s episode tonight – I believe there are 5-6 episodes I’m not on #teenmom2,” she tweeted. “Also – this was by choice – was just letting y’all know.”