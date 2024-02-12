‘Teen Mom’ Star Completely Scrubs Her Instagram Page After Concerning Post

“Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus has some fans concerned by recent posts she has made on social media. In addition, she appears to have completely scrubbed her Instagram page, which as of February 12, did not have any posts on it.

She has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram, but she currently is following no one, and no photos or posts appear on her page. All that remains is her profile picture.

On February 8, DeJesus wrote on X, “My heart broke into a million pieces and I just have to pick them all up and try to put it back together.” But she didn’t explain what she meant. She also posted a sad-faced emoji in the comment thread of the post.

Previously, DeJesus was the subject of pregnancy rumors due to other posts she wrote on X. It’s not the first time that DeJesus has scrubbed her Instagram page. She deleted all posts and followers back in 2022, according to The Sun.

Here’s what you need to know:

Briana DeJesus Is Still Posting on X

Fans expressed concern and support in the X comment thread. “Oh no what happened?” wrote one, echoing the comments of others. But other fans simply wished DeJesus well or expressed similar thoughts from their own lives.

DeJesus has not stopped posting on X.

On February 11, she wrote on X, “I just want some creme brulee with strawberries, bananas and blueberries 😩😩😩” On January 6, she posted, “Im really trying to be a different person! I know God is so proud of me! Ugh💕”

DeJesus previously sparked pregnancy news.

“Cant wait to have my mans baby🤤🤤🤤❤️” Briana DeJesus wrote on her X page on January 25.

In addition, her Instagram page, has only a link to her OnlyFans page.

Briana, 29, has two children. Her daughter, Nova is 12, and her daughter Stella is 6. She had those children with Devoin Austin and Luis Hernandez, respectively. DeJesus starred on MTV’s “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

Briana DeJesus Recently Posted About Depression on Instagram, Seeming to Douse Pregnancy Rumors

Although there have been pregnancy rumors, DeJesus appeared to douse water on them when she appeared in a full-length selfie on her Instagram story, showing off a flat stomach, according to the Sun.

“No ozempic just depression lmao,” she wrote, according to the Sun, saying she wanted a personal trainer to “gain some healthy weight and some muscle.”

She had given other clues that she was expected previously.

When a woman wrote on an X post, “Id b excited and happy for u 2 have more kids. Ur a great mom 2 nova and stella already,” DeJesus responded, “Thank you” and added four heart emojis.

On January 27, she wrote, “I had plans to start the spare room and build all the things I bought but I am literally so exhausted smh 🤦🏻 I need a full 8hrs of sleep.”

However, on January 25, she tweeted that she was “Back on only fans tonight. Come dm with me ❤️” referring to her OnlyFans page.

The possible pregnancy news was shared on a “Teen Mom” fan page on Instagram, where fans were critical of DeJesus. “Sounds like she just wanted to be spoken about… and here we are🤷🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️” wrote one.

On Instagram, DeJesus’s recent posts were photos of her daughters on a Disney cruise. The page now shows zero posts, despite her more than 1 million followers.

In 2022, she shared a photo on Instagram showing her daughters next to the family’s new home.

READ NEXT: Wisconsin University Chancellor Accused of Starring in Online Porn Videos