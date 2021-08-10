Briana DeJesus’ Lawyer Hits Back at Kailyn Lowry

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus’ lawyer responded to a lawsuit filed by Kailyn Lowry’s attorney in June, where the mother-of-four claimed DeJesus made “untrue statements” about her regarding Chris Lopez, the father of Lowry’s two younger sons. DeJesus was accused of making false allegations that “harmed” Lowry.

However, in a new lawsuit filed on August 9 by DeJesus’ attorney Marc Randazza, the lawyer claimed DeJesus did not defame Lowry because she was, in fact, arrested for allegedly assaulting her ex, according to police records that were first surfaced by The Sun.

“Kailyn Lowry’s complaint should be dismissed with prejudice in its entirety and [DeJesus] should be aware of her attorneys’ fees,” the lawsuit says, according to documents obtained by Heavy.

Lowry’s complaint is “meritless and directed exclusively at protected speech on a matter of public concern brought for the purpose of harassing and trying to silence a critic, rather than to vindicate any of Lowry’s rights,” the suit continued.

DeJesus’ lawyer argued that Lowry’s September 2020 arrest, where she was accused of “punching” Lopez after he cut their son’s hair without permission, was already public knowledge. The charges against Lowry were ultimately dropped and the “Teen Mom 2″ star’s rep told Heavy the arrest was expunged from her record.

“Lowry has filed suit based on Soto discussing the fact that Lowry was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting the father of two of her children,” the suit said. “She verifiably was arrested for this, and her arrest garnered media attention. Lowry cannot show falsity, she cannot show actual malice…”

In a new interview with Celebuzz, DeJesus said she was “looking forward” to the lawsuits coming to an end.

“I think my lawyer did a fine job of explaining my position in the brief we filed,” she told Celebuzz on August 10. “If anything in that is not clear, you may direct questions to him. Aside from that, I will just say that I think this lawsuit was not a good use of the court system, and I look forward to the judge seeing it for what it is, and ending this as quickly as the judge can.”

DeJesus said she would not go down without a fight. “The greatest freedom we have is the First Amendment. If someone wants to sue me for exercising my First Amendment rights, they are not only coming after me, but after the generations of freedom-seeking people who have made this the greatest country in the world,” the mother-of-two told Celebuzz. “None of us will accept this without a fight.”

Lowry’s Lawsuit Said She Wanted to ‘End the Drama’

DeJesus was referred to as a “long time foe” of Lowry in her June 2021 lawsuit.

Lowry’s lawsuit claimed DeJesus made erroneous statements with the intention of causing her damage. “Defendant’s comments are untrue, and they were made by Defendant for the purpose of causing Lowry harm,” the suit said.

It also claimed that DeJesus was trying to profit off of Lowry and wanted to end the back-and-forth drama between them.

It reads:

By making these false statements, Defendant not only harmed Lowry, but she also lined her own pockets while doing so. Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself, which included pushing articles about Lowry for which, upon information and belief, Defendant was paid. Lowry seeks redress from this Court to right the wrongs that Defendant caused and end the drama between the two women, once and for all.

DeJesus Did an Interview With Celebuzz After Lowry Was ‘Cut’ From an Episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’

Lowry filed the June 2021 lawsuit against DeJesus after the Florida native claimed her co-star was “cut” from a June 8 episode of “Teen Mom 2” because she wanted to talk about building her new home instead of discussing her fractured relationship with Lopez.

“Like Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide,” DeJesus told Celebuzz in a story that she shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. “This was back when Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris.”

