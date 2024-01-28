‘Teen Mom’ Star Briana DeJesus Drops Big Pregnancy Hint on Social Media

“Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus is dropping a big pregnancy hint.

“Cant wait to have my mans baby🤤🤤🤤❤️” Briana DeJesus wrote on her X page on January 25.

Briana, 29, has two children. Her daughter, Nova is 12, and her daughter Stella is 6. She had those children with Devoin Austin and Luis Hernandez, respectively. DeJesus starred on MTV’s “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” According to US Magazine, the show chronicled DeJesus’s co-parenting struggles with Hernandez.

Briana DeJesus Thanked a Woman Who Wrote That She Would Be Happy If DeJesus Had ‘More Kids’

Cant wait to have my mans baby🤤🤤🤤❤️ — Briana Dejesus (@_brianadejesus) January 24, 2024

Although DeJesus stopped short of confirming that she is pregnant for sure, she did drop another clue in response to a woman’s comment.

When a woman wrote on the X post, “Id b excited and happy for u 2 have more kids. Ur a great mom 2 nova and stella already,” DeJesus responded, “Thank you” and added four heart emojis.

On January 27, she wrote, “I had plans to start the spare room and build all the things I bought but I am literally so exhausted smh 🤦🏻 I need a full 8hrs of sleep.”

However, on January 25, she tweeted that she was “Back on only fans tonight. Come dm with me ❤️” referring to her OnlyFans page. On January 26, she wrote, “Im really trying to be a different person! I know God is so proud of me! Ugh💕”

The possible pregnancy news was shared on a “Teen Mom” fan page on Instagram, where fans were critical of DeJesus. “Sounds like she just wanted to be spoken about… and here we are🤷🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️” wrote one.

“Trying to secure her new story line for next season I see 🫠” another wrote. Another fan accused DeJesus of moving too fast in relationships, writing, “She moves so freaking fast. It’s been MAYBE 3 months and you talking about being a baby mama for the 3rd time?? Girl go heal.”

Briana DeJesus Has Kept Her Recent Relationship Pretty Quiet on Instagram

On Instagram, DeJesus’s recent posts are photos of her daughters on a Disney cruise.

DeJesus has kept her latest relationship private; the man is not present on her Instagram page. In April 2023, she posted a photo of a new boyfriend in her Instagram story, according to The Sun. However, his name was not revealed.

That man’s Instagram page shows him riding motorcycles and says he’s from Pennsylvania and has ties to Florida. It’s not clear whether this is the man Dejesus referred to with the baby news, however.

DeJesus had previously shared health concerns on her X page, writing, “Ya girl got diagnosed with pcos recently & theres so many cysts in my ovaries they stopped counting.”

According to John Hopkins Medicine, “Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition in which the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, male sex hormones that are usually present in women in small amounts. The name polycystic ovary syndrome describes the numerous small cysts (fluid-filled sacs) that form in the ovaries. However, some women with this disorder do not have cysts, while some women without the disorder do develop cysts.”

In 2022, she shared a photo on Instagram showing her daughters next to the family’s new home.

