VIDEO: ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Reveal They Have Sex in Front of Their Baby

In last night’s season 2 premiere of “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In,” a spirited discussion took place after the cast watched a clip of Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra talking about having sex in front of their baby.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyler & Catelynn’s Confession Sparks a Debate

For fans who are unfamiliar with “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In,” the show invites viewers to rewatch “Teen Mom” episodes along with the cast as they provide commentary.

In last night’s episode, the cast watched a scene where Catelynn and Tyler discussed preparing for the birth of their fourth daughter Rya Rose. A “Teen Mom” producer inquired about the baby’s room situation, to which Tyler replied, “the baby will be in our room for at least five months.”

The producer then asked Tyler and Catelynn how they planned to handle intimacy once the baby arrived.

“What do parents do when they have a baby sleeping in their bedroom…as far as intimacy?” she asked.

“You just do it,” Tyler replied. “They’re babies.”

The scene sparked a conversation among the “Girls’ Night In” cast about whether or not they would have sex in front of their baby.

Leah Messer seemed fine with the idea, stating, “They’re not even gonna know,” while giggling.

Jade Cline seemed less on board with the idea.

“Did you and Sean have sex in the room?” Jade’s friend Chau asked her.

“After I went through all that childbirth, I didn’t want him to touch me for a long time,” she replied.

“F***ing was not the first thing on my mind,” she added.

Briana DeJesus shot down the idea, stating, “I’m not with it,” but her mother Roxanne had a different opinion.

“Well, when you’re living in a New York City apartment, you have no choice,” she said.

Barbara Evans & Debra Danielsen are Back on ‘Teen Mom’

Jenelle Evans’s mom Barbara Evans and Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen returned to the franchise for the October 25 premiere of “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.”

In a clip posted to the official “Teen Mom” Instagram account on October 26, Barbara and Debra are seen reacting to a “Teen Mom” episode while lounging in comfy clothes and drinking wine.

Fans loved seeing Barbara and Debra back on the franchise. They fled to the comment section to show their love for the former “Teen Mom” stars.

“Debra and Barbara 😂😂😂 I will watch this solely because they are in it together,” one fan commented.

“I swear MTV needs to give Deb and Barb [their] own show 😂😂😂😂,” another fan wrote.

“Debra and Barbara are iconic 😂,” a third user added.

The “Teen Mom” grandmas have been absent from the franchise since their daughters left “Teen Mom 2.” According to Us Weekly, Farrah was reportedly let go from the show in the fall of 2017 after she decided to continue starring in adult films. Farrah’s departure from the franchise was confirmed during an episode of “Teen Mom OG” that aired in March 2018. Us Weekly reported in March 2021 that Jenelle was fired in May 2019 after her husband David Eason shot and killed her family dog.

