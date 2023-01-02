Catelynn Baltierra Celebrates Daughter Nova’s Birthday

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Catelynn Baltierra is celebrating another year since the birth of her second-oldest child, Novalee “Nova” Reign. Catelynn posted a slideshow of photos of her daughter to Instagram with the caption “Novalee is 8 today!!!! 🥳” and fans are flooding the comments with birthday messages.

Nova is Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra’s second daughter, after Carly (whom they put up for adoption at birth, as documented on their episode of “16 and Pregnant” on MTV). Nova is raised by her parents, along with younger sisters Vaeda Luma (3) and Rya Rose (1).

Nova Baltierra Has Connected With Sister Carly

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra celebrated daughter Nova’s 8th birthday with cupcakes and ice cream, and fans flooded Catelynn’s Instagram with birthday messages, with over 1,500 comments over two posts both dedicated to Nova. Fellow “Teen Mom” cast member Mackenzie McKee wrote in to say, “HAppy birthday Novalee ❤️”.

“Catelyn!! She looks so much like you, absolutely beautiful! Happy birthday Nova!!” another user commented, and the comparisons didn’t stop there, as many also felt Nova looked like her father Tyler.

“Wooow I think her in the black jacket she looks so much like Tyler. You guys should get a picture with the both of them wearing those jackets,” this fan wrote.

Another fan was torn between the two, commenting, “Gosh, I seen you in her then I kept looking and was like nope, that is Tyler right there!”

Catelynn has revealed recently to Us Weekly that Nova has connected with her older sister Carly, who is raised by adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa Davis, who were unable to conceive a biological child of their own. Catelynn and Tyler have always had an open relationship with Brandon and Teresa, and have always communicated with Carly, however they have opened up before about the ups and downs of their situation.

Now, as Nova gets older, she has had questions about why Carly was put up for adoption, and has told her parents, “It feels like that’s my sister and I can’t see her that much. Imagine getting split up from your sister or your brother.” After seeing their daughter struggling, the Baltierras reached out to the Davises and set up a video chat between Carly and Nova.

Nova Baltierra Was Born on New Year’s Day

Nova Baltierra was a New Year’s Baby which, according to Parents.com, is the second rarest date to give birth, right behind Christmas Day, December 25. Their findings show all of top 10 least common birth dates coincide with major U.S. holidays, including Christmas, July 4th, Thanksgiving, and Halloween. Their findings do show, however, that babies are most often conceived around the holiday season, with 9 of the top 10 most common birthdates landing in September, 9 months after the Christmas season and New Year’s Day.

Mental Floss has also reported on the rarity of having a New Year’s Baby finding that “the odds of having a baby within the first minute of the ball drop is close to that of being struck by lightning.” They have reported on the decreasing popularity of having a New Year’s Baby as well, saying hospitals no longer report January 1 births to new outlets to protect families’ privacy.

