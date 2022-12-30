Kayla Sessler Gets Into ‘Heated’ Phone Call With Luke Davis’s Girlfriend

Tensions have been high online recently between “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” star Kayla Sessler, her ex-boyfriend Luke Davis, and Luke’s new girlfriend.

Last week, Kayla went live on her Instagram and claimed that Luke and his new girlfriend were already trying to have a child, which Luke’s girlfriend has since denied, stating that she has an IUD.

Just yesterday, Luke’s girlfriend took to Instagram live while arguing on the phone with Kayla Sessler. The Instagram account @teenmomfanz shared a portion of the live recording, writing, “Luke’s new girlfriend went live while on heated phone call with Kayla Sessler! Kayla alleged Luke tried to sleep with her”.

Kayla Sessler Claims Luke Davis ‘Wanted to Get Back Together With Me’

In the Instagram live clip, Luke Davis’s new girlfriend tells Kayla Sessler over the phone, “It’s on sight when I see you”, to which Kayla responded “Your anger is at the wrong person. How are you mad at me when I did not do s*** with the man? You’re mad because your boyfriend who owes you loyalty wanted to get back together with me and what did I say? I said ‘no’.”

Luke’s girlfriend says that he is trying to call Kayla to address this situation but that she is not picking up his calls.

Kayla then clarifies the timeline of events, saying, “When I sat with my kids so he could into the f****** DMV, that’s when he said ‘Do you miss me? Because I miss you,’ and he was talking about getting back together and I said ‘no’. And then he was like ‘Tomorrow when I drop the kids off can we f***?'” While she is in the middle of this, the audio cuts from the live while Luke’s girlfriend tries to call him, hanging up the call with Kayla.

Since the Instagram live ended, fans speculated in the comments that Luke had deactivated his Instagram account, however at the time of publication his account is active, and his girlfriend’s account is no longer viewable. Many fans also accused Luke’s new girlfriend of being a “clout chaser”.

Luke Davis Cheated on Kayla Sessler While She Was Pregnant & Hints She Cheated Back

In a 2021 episode of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant”, Kayla Sessler opened up with then-boyfriend Luke Davis’s mom, saying that Luke had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Ariah. At the time, Kayla wasn’t sure if they would be able to get passed it, however the couple tried to hold on as long as they could.

Then, a few episodes later, Kayla describes how she spent Thanksgiving with Luke’s family, and after playing a party game where Luke’s infidelity was the butt of many of the jokes, Kayla left to hang out with her ex Ryan. When producers asked if they hooked up or had sex, Kayla said, “Yeah, no, I’m not going to answer that,” and then said she was choosing to “Plead the fifth”, leading many fans to believe she did cheat on Luke with Ryan, though unconfirmed.

