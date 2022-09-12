Catelynn Baltierra Says There’s A COVID Outbreak on New Show

Things are getting intense while filming the second season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” in Bend, Oregon.

Firstly, four stars were sent home for fighting, then the crew went on strike, and now at least six people have contracted COVID-19. The news was confirmed by Tyler Baltierra and then Catelynn Lowell.

Baltierra was the first and only “Teen Mom” star to speak out about the strike, defending the production crew.

“This #TeenMom: Family Reunion has been the worst production I have EVER been a part of!” he tweeted on September 9. “Their treatment towards the crew & cast is a shameful embarrassment.”

“Their lack of morality/ethics is shocking to say the least,” he continued. “5 people down & out with covid, due to their negligence alone.”

Lowell retweeted her husband’s message and said that the number of people who contracted COVID had increased. “6 people as of now,” she wrote on September 10.

It wasn’t clear if Lowell and Baltierra were two of the people who became ill.

Currently, there is not a premiere date for season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

Briana DeJesus And Ashley Jones Are Feuding

6 people as of now 🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/FR34VYZpRZ — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) September 10, 2022

Shortly into filming Season 2 of “Family Reunion,” a major fight erupted between Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones.

The two stars were sent home after Jones allegedly spat at DeJesus, and DeJesus allegedly threw glass at Jones. Both their mothers — Pastor Tea and Roxanne DeJesus — were also sent home after they had words of their own.

“Ashley spit on Briana, and then someone started throwing stuff,” an insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “It got more physical before it was finally broken up. But all four of the women were fighting each other.”

MTV hasn’t confirmed the feud, but the co-stars spilled the drama on social media.

The Co-Stars Might Take Sides

Jade Cline has been one of the only “Teen Mom” stars to speak out about the feud — and she’s siding with DeJesus.

According to Cline and DeJesus, fans will also side with them when they see the footage.

“Ashley and her mother are bullies and don’t know how to act. Their behavior was embarrassing. All of us here are DISGUSTED,” Cline wrote via Instagram. “For Ashley to spit in someone’s face is NASTY. It speaks LEVELS on her character. Her and her mom are not victims, they are aggressors.”

“Us as a whole did NOT want Ashley or her mother on set after what happened,” Cline continued. “They only sent Bri home bc MTV didn’t want them to have the “this isn’t fair” narrative. What happened to Bri was wrong and every mother here feels for Bri and hates that this happened. Ashley is the common denominator. Spitting in someone’s face is nasty and p**** asf.”

Since the fight, both DeJesus and Jones threatened to press charges.

At the time this story was published, it wasn’t clear if DeJesus or Jones had gone through with the charges.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.