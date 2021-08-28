Catelynn Baltierra Blasts ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Amid Pregnancy

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra wasn’t about to remain silent when fans commented on her husband’s shirtless photo. Tyler Baltierra has been on a fitness journey, where he’s trying to gain muscle and attain a “V-shape.”

“I won’t ever stop fighting. Even when my body is bleeding. Broken & all bruised stumbling. It will not inhibit my journey,” he captioned his August 23 post. “While adopting any strategy needed, To reach my peak of victory, Which is dethroning any rival enemy. So go ahead & sick the devil on me. He’s nothing compared to my energy. If he’s a legendary beast, Then I’m a medieval king”

“Just don’t forget that all of my trauma Created armor that’s immune to evil karma. Because if you want to start receiving Anything worthy of deserving, Then get better at what you’re giving Since I’ve mastered that cosmic balance, Which always protects me from damage,” he finished.

Lowell — who is pregnant with her fourth child — slammed people in the comment section, accusing them of being “thirsty.”

“Heyyyyy sexyyyyyy 🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤” she wrote. “All these thirsty girls on here 😂😂😂😂 STAY wishing because this is what I sleep next to every night and forever!!! 🥰🤞😬 #gtfoh”

In a previous post, Baltierra wrote his goal was to continue to “shred” weight.

“That V shape goal is starting to take form! I have some more fat-shredding to do before I go back to a lean bulk & I already can’t wait!” the “Teen Mom OG” star wrote on July 19. “Because this whole cutting phase, while maintaining muscle mass, is harder than I anticipated & requires a lot more patience than I thought! I just keep telling myself though…“CONSISTENCY, INEVITABLY = RESULTS.”

Lowell cheered on her husband. “Yep! That’s mine 🤤🔥🔥😍😍😍” she said.

Baltierra & Lowell Have Been Together for 15 Years

At 29 years old, the Baltierras have been together longer than they’ve been apart. The couple celebrated their 15-year anniversary on July 15. Baltierra shared a collage of photos and recalled the moment he and his wife agreed to date.

“One of my most important life-changing events happened to me on this day 15 years ago,” he started the post. “It was the summer before 8th grade. Me & @catelynnmtv sat on the curb of a dead-end street in the trailer park & officially started dating after months of flirting hardcore with each other.”

“We kissed, lit a cigarette to split like the little delinquents we were & the rest is history! If I only knew what a beautifully reckless love journey I was embarking on at that moment, I would’ve kissed her a little longer, held her a little tighter & soaked in every little detail as I could,” Baltierra continued. “Because I believe it was that moment which projected my life towards my soul’s destiny.”

‘Baby R’ Is Coming Soon

Days after Baltierra posted about his fitness journey, Lowell shared a picture from the hospital.

“Baby R is on her way ❤️ send positive vibes 💕🥰,” she wrote.

Though the couple had been wanting to have a boy for the first time, Lowell said she was happy to be having another girl.

“While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy though that’s really all that matters,” the MTV star told Celebuzz. “This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!”

