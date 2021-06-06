Catelynn Baltierra’s ‘Access’ to Carly Is Being Shut Down

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Baltierra is not able to see her eldest daughter as much as she would like. Celebrity Dr. Drew Pinsky claimed the Michigan native is losing access to Carly during an interview with Heather McDonald for “Juicy Scoop” on YouTube, which was cited by The Sun.

The MTV personality and her husband Tyler placed Carly for adoption when they were teenagers. Carly’s parents Teresa and Brandon Davis allowed their daughter to appear on “Teen Mom OG” in the earlier seasons, but they eventually decided they wanted Carly to have a private life away from the cameras. They also requested Catelynn and Tyler abstain from posting pictures of the 12-year-old on social media, something the public couple has struggled with.

Dr. Drew, who has hosted the “Teen Mom” reunion shows since the series’ inception, confirmed the Davis’s want to keep Carly away from MTV. “I think [Carly’s parents] are sort of closing down access because they don’t want the cameras and they don’t want to be part of the story,” the celebrity therapist explained. “[Her parents] have been lovely, by the way.”

Dr. Drew has known Catelynn since she was 16 years old, and she’s one of the few cast members who will contact him outside of “Teen Mom OG.”

“[Catelynn[ and Tyler were always kind of special to me,” he told the interviewer. “They stay in close touch with me.”

“They call me for all kinds of things, Catelynn does anyway,” Dr. Drew added. “They all can call me, but Catelynn does.”

Catelynn & Tyler Struggle to Remain in Contact With Carly

The MTV couple hadn’t seen Carly for two years when they talked to Dr. Drew about how to fix the relationship with their eldest daughter.

Tyler admitted to distancing himself from Carly because he felt like he had to walk on eggshells with Brandon and Teresa. While he agreed he would have to ask for permission before contacting Carly, he didn’t like that he would have to censor his true feelings when it came to addressing Brandon and Teresa.

“I feel like whatever happens, I have to kind of like filter through Brandon and Teresa first,” Tyler explained at the season nine reunion. “I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes, it’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship, when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time. It’s anxiety.”

“It’s also Brandon and Teresa’s responsibility to make us approaching them to feel comfortable and feel safe for us,” he added. “Me and Catelynn have talked about it many times, we’re almost 30 now and we still feel like this inferior position.”

In an April 6 episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Catelynn admitted that Brandon and Teresa made connecting with Carly difficult. “I feel like… they don’t want us super involved,” she told adoption counselor Dawn Baker. “It’s almost like space feels like the best thing for them.”

Catelynn & Tyler Got to See Carly for Her Birthday

On top of already having communication issues with Carly’s parents, the pandemic made it impossible for Catelynn and Tyler to visit her. That changed when Carly turned 12 on May 18.

Dawn shared a photo of herself with the MTV couple on Instagram that confirmed the meeting. She wrote: “Such a fun-filled weekend with a few of my favorite people. #12yearvisit #openadoption #love.”

Catelynn wrote an emotional post for Carly on her birthday. “Today you are 12… 12! I can’t believe it… I remember the day you were born like a movie I have seen a million times,” she penned.

“Adoption is hard on so many levels but it has its amazing moments as well,” Catelynn added. “The life you have I wouldn’t [have] been able to give you when I was only 16 and I hope you will understand that as you continue to grow into adulthood.”

