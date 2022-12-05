Catelynn Lowell Has Epic Clap Back For Fans Who Criticize Her

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra didn’t cower when fans on Twitter criticized her parenting. Lowell faced backlash amid her health problems. At first, she and her doctors feared that she had multiple sclerosis (MS), but they later discovered it was Bell’s palsy.

One Twitter user claimed that her husband, Tyler Baltierra, was shouldering most of the childcare.

“Catching up but it just seems to me every time parenting gets real @CatelynnLowell seems to have some type of mysterious illness and needs a break,” they tweeted on December 3. “I feel so sorry for Tyler! Why want so many kids and you don’t want to parent? Just sad.”

Lowell retweeted the message from her official Twitter account and added: “You guys see a minute of my life Tyler and I do EQUAL parenting!!”

Lowell’s mom, April Brockmiller, defended her daughter. “My daughter takes very good care of her children her and Tyler work as a team smh,” she tweeted.

The MTV couple has three daughters, 7-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda and 1-year-old Rya Rose. The duo’s first daughter, 13-year-old Carly, was placed for adoption when she was born. Lowell and Baltierra’s welcomed her when they were 17, as shown on their 2009 episode of “16 and Pregnant.”

Lowell Suffered from ‘Severe Pain’

Before Lowell knew what was going on, the “Teen Mom” star said she was in excruciating pain.

“I started having a really bad ear issue with severe pain in my ear that was going from my temple to my inner ear to down my jawline,” Lowell said during an episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” “Then I wake up yesterday morning and half my tongue is completely numb… My gut instinct was that I need to get other tests done.”

Doctors at the hospital did tests to rule out MS.

“MS, it freaked me out. Like, don’t tell me s*** like that. It’s scary,” she said. “I wish you could come here with me.”

Lowell Praised Baltierra’s Braverly on the Last ‘Teen Mom’ Episode

Baltierra opened up about the alleged childhood abuse he suffered, allowing MTV cameras to roll while he was in a therapy session. Some fans accused MTV of exploiting Baltierra’s pain, but Lowell maintained it was her husband’s decision to film the issue.

“He is incredibly brave!!! I love you,” Lowell tweeted.

“We agree to let it be filmed… it’s good to show ppl they are NOT alone,” Lowell said.

Baltierra said it was his “responsibility” to be open about what he was going through.

“I originally was not going to share the details of why I was seeking out therapy,” he tweeted. “But once I broke down & thought about the moral responsibility I have with this small (undeserving) platform I’ve been given, I knew I had to be open, honest & completely transparent about it all.”

Baltierra hoped he inspired others to get help.

“Please, PLEASE, if you take anything away from me sharing my story, I hope you’re inspired to go & heal yourself!” he said. “You deserve it & you owe it to your inner child.”