Catelynn Lowell Addresses ‘Debilitating’ Anxiety From ‘Different Wounds’

MTV star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra suffered from anxiety on the January 24 episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” after she did the mud pit exercise with her mother, April Brockmiller.

The same day, Ashley Jones, 25, spit at Briana DeJesus, 28. But Lowell, 30, said the two incidents were not related.

“My panic that comes up tonight on ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ had NOTHING to do with the fight that happened!” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “It had to do with opening old traumas and old wounds being brought to the surface!”

Lowell missed her husband, Tyler Baltierra, who wasn’t invited to the spinoff.

“Tyler is literally the one person who has been through all of my mental health stuff with me,” she told an MTV camera. “He literally can talk me off ledges that sometimes I can’t talk myself out of.”

MTV then cut to an old episode of “Teen Mom OG,” where Lowell went to get treatment for her mental illness.

“Something’s just not right,” she said in the flashback. “I’m on my way to the airport because I’m going to treatment because I contemplated every single way that I could kill myself today.”

During a phone call with her husband, Lowell said she was having a “rough day” with her anxiety because “different wounds” were getting reopened.

“Telling my mom like, I’m sick and tired of feeling like the perfect child. And I’m sick and tired of you thinking I don’t have my own voice and opinions. Like, I’ve never told my mom these things so I’m thinking that’s maybe where some of this anxiety is coming from too,” Lowell explained during a confessional.

Lowell’s Anxiety Was Debilitating

Baltierra hopped on a flight to be there for Lowell, who told life coach Dr. Cheyenne “Coach B” Bryant she was suffering from “debilitating” anxiety.

“I just woke up with really bad anxiety this morning… and mine is literally like debilitating, like I can’t do nothing.”

“You were obviously triggered,” Coach B told her. “Triggers take us back to the very beginning of the wound.”

Brockmiller, who was there for Lowell’s conversation with Lowell, admitted that she drank alcohol every day when her daughter was growing up.

“I feel like I just have panic disorder from my childhood,” Lowell said. “And I’ve forgiven you for these things. It’s just still coming up.”

According to the National Health Service (NHS), panic disorder is a type of anxiety disorder where people “regularly have sudden attacks of panic or fear.”

Although it’s typical to experience panic or fear sometimes, someone with a panic disorder can become overwhelmed “at any time, often for no apparent reason,” the NHS says.

Lowell Has Been Experiencing Anxiety Since She Was a Teenager

Lowell and Baltierra placed their first daughter, Carly, for adoption when they were 17. It was filmed in 2009 for their episode of “16 and Pregnant.”

During that time, Lowell remembered feeling “scared” about the future.

“I just remember the initial anxiety and being very scared,” Lowell told E! News in 2021. “The scared is me thinking that I don’t have anything. At that time, I didn’t even have a cell phone. I didn’t even have my driver’s license yet. I didn’t have a car. My mom and Tyler’s dad were kind of bad in addiction during that period of time also.”

“The initial thing was just very scared and anxiety,” she continued to E! News. “Lots of fear of what am I going to do?”

After Carly, Lowell and Baltierra welcomed three children together: 8-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda and 1-year-old Rya Rose.

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.