Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Are ‘Officially Done’

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra revealed she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, were “officially done” having more children. The star issued a statement via Instagram on January 13, 2022, where she thanked her fans for their continued support.

“We wanted you to hear this from us first before you hear it somewhere else… but after 15 years, we are officially done,” the mother-of-four wrote. “Thank you for all the love and support you’ve always shown us and will continue to show us as we move forward.”

Lowell, 29, included a link to a story from Celebuzz, which reveals she and Baltierra are “done” having more children. The article talks about Lowell and Baltierra welcoming their fourth daughter, Rya, and then cites a story by The Sun where Baltierra talked about getting a vasectomy.

The “Teen Mom OG” star hinted about undergoing male birth control after Detroit-based radio host Mike Aguilar broached the subject on Instagram. Aguilar wore a shirt that read, “Snip snip hooray.”

“We haven’t even officially decided yet, but I feel like [my wife] Ali jumped the gun or has been preparing for this… 😯,” Aguilar wrote to his 23,000 followers in November 2021.

“Duuuudeee I feel you lol my appointment is in a couple weeks but I can’t wait for it, I’m so excited hahaha! 😂✂️,” Baltierra commented.

The “Teen Mom OG” star said he was “excited” for the producer, but he didn’t provide fans with an update on the vasectomy.

Baltierra Celebrated His 30th Birthday

“Teen Mom” stars like Baltierra, who have been on the series for more than a decade, are celebrating their 30th birthdays in 2022.

Lowell penned a special message for her husband.

“Screaming HAPPY DIRTY 30 to my lover and best friend @tylerbaltierramtv we are so blessed to have you in our lives ❤️,” she wrote on January 12, 2022. “30 looks DAMN good on you 🔥.”

Baltierra celebrated his 30th by talking about the goals he has accomplished over the years.

“I turned 30 yesterday & the way I ended the last year of my 20’s is exactly how I’m going to spend the first year of my 30’s…by setting & accomplishing lifelong goals of mine,” the Michigan native wrote. “I’m in a competition to be better, with the ONLY person that I find worthy of competing with…& that’s the man I was yesterday!”

“Cheers to turning 30 & a huge shoutout to @torrez_jerry08 at @torrez_training_ for helping me out on my journey, I couldn’t have done it without you,” he continued. “I can’t wait to see next years gains! #FitnessJourney 💪🏻😏🙌🏻.”

Baltierra Gushes Over Rya on Instagram

Baltierra loves to post Instagram updates about his youngest daughter, Rya, who was born in August 2021.

He and Lowell have four daughters together. They placed their eldest daughter — 13-year-old Carly — for adoption when they were teenagers themselves. They went on to welcome 7-year-old Novalee in 2015 and 2-year-old Vaeda in 2019.

But it’s Rya who’s better getting attention from Baltierra on social media.

“Rya is 4 months old now & somehow keeps getting more & more adorable! 😍❤️🥺 #GirlDad #RyaRose,” he wrote in January 2022.

“I can’t believe little Rya is 3 months old already! I honestly didn’t think it was possible but she just keeps getting cuter! 🌹❤️😍,” Baltierra wrote in December 2021.

