Catelynn Lowell Exposes Tyler Baltierra’s Secret Habit

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell called out her husband, Tyler Baltierra, on Twitter.

The mother-of-four revealed Baltierra tracks her menstrual cycles.

“When ur husband has a period tracker on his phone 😂😂 he knows me better than I know me 🤣🤣

@TylerBaltierra,” she tweeted.

Baltierra seemed surprised that millions of people now knew about his habit.

“YO!!! Omg you just done n told the whole world huh lmao!? 😂🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️,” he answered.

Lowell shared his response and wrote, “Sure did 😂.”

Some fans on Reddit didn’t think the exchange on Twitter was cute.

“This gives me the ick. It seems weird and somehow controlling. Like why does he need that?” one person wrote.

“That’s really f****** creepy of him. What a weirdo,” another said.

“you think after 47 years together he’d be able to tell her symptoms and not use a phone lol,” read one of the most popular comments.

Not everyone thought it was such a big deal. Some people said Baltierra might want to know so he can track Lowell’s moods. Others said it could be so Baltierra knows if they can be intimate together.

Baltierra Had a Vasectomy

Baltierra had a vasectomy in May, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if Lowell was pregnant again.

The couple posed for a family picture with their three daughters — Nova, 9; Vaeda, 3; and Rya, 1 — wearing different shades of blue.

Pregnancy rumors swirled because Nova placed her hand on her mother’s midsection. The MTV stars have always wanted a boy — and some people assumed they might be pregnant with the boy they always wanted because of the color they chose for the family photo.

Baltierra seemed to indirectly quash the pregnancy rumors by sharing a picture of himself holding Rya. “Rya 🌹 my last baby 🥺,” he captioned the post.

Lowell didn’t directly respond to the pregnancy rumors.

The Baltierras Said Rya Is Their Last Baby

Drilling that they weren’t going to have another baby, Lowell and Baltierra have made various posts where they said Rya was their final baby.

Lowell has been soaking in the bittersweet moments, and sharing some of Rya’s milestones to social media.

“Our happy girl ❤️ crawling a million miles and hour 😂, saying hi, and has a bunch of teeth 😩,” Lowell wrote. “Few more weeks and she will be one!!! She’s SUCH a happy & good baby! Can’t believe it’s our last 🥲🥲🥲.”

When Rya’s gender turned out to be female, Lowell said they gave up hope of having a boy. The “Teen Mom” star wondered if they would have a male grandson in the future.

“While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy … that’s really all that matters,” Lowell told Celebuzz in February 2021. “This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!”

“Teen Mom OG” was canceled, but Lowell is reprising her role with the series on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” and “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.