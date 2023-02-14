‘Teen Mom’ Star ‘Overwhelmed With Gratitude’ as Family Settles Into New Home

A “Teen Mom” family is settling into their gorgeous new home, and they seem thrilled to be at this point. Tyler Baltierra and his wife, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, have officially left their unique octagon-shaped home and have upgraded to a new place. The couple closed on the new home in early January, detailed The Sun, and they spent a few weeks making some changes prior to moving in officially. InTouch noted that on February 10, Catelynn revealed via an Instagram story the family was finally on the move. She showed their empty old home and moving trucks in the driveway as she teased, “On to new adventures.” Getting to where they are fully settled in might take a while, but so far, the family seems to love the new place.

The ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Are Officially in Their New Home

The new home the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” stars bought is located relatively close to their former home in Michigan. The couple paid $435,000 for the 4-bedroom home that sits on nearly 6 acres of land. The house was originally built in 2000, and it was a custom-built home with lots of high-end touches. Tyler and Catelynn’s new place has a pond, a cabin, and a pole barn, and the house itself has almost 4,300 square feet of finished living space. The photos of the home shared via Movoto show the house has a 3-car garage and extensive decking along the back of the house.

In addition to four bedrooms, the “Teen Mom” family’s new place has four full bathrooms, as well as a large family room and a second kitchen on the lower level. The main custom kitchen features an oversized island, breakfast nook, and pantry along with granite countertops. Catelynn and Tyler will enjoy a master bedroom that includes a private bathroom with a shower and Jacuzzi tub, as well as a walk-in closet. The family will also enjoy wood floors, high ceilings, and lots of sunlight in their roomy new home. After closing on the property, but before moving in, Catelynnn shared a short video on her Instagram page teasing that the new place was “coming along.” The video showed the walls in the entry and stairway getting a fresh coat of paint. In a comment, the “Teen Mom” star noted they had hired a company to repaint the entire interior of the home.

Tyler Baltierra Got Emotional While Enjoying His Backyard

In an Instagram story on February 13, Tyler shared a photo of the family’s backyard. He wrote, “It’s always a good morning when you wake up & see deer in your backyard!” The “Teen Mom” star added, “I feel so overwhelmed with gratitude for this undeserving life of mine. It makes me really emotional [to be honest] I feel stupid for crying right now lol but thankful that I have the capacity to experience these emotions.”

Tyler’s Instagram story prompted a lengthy thread on Reddit. Even some “Teen Mom” fans who do not necessarily care for Tyler and Catelynn found his story touching or noted an appreciation for the progress they’ve made.

“It’s sad that he thinks he’s undeserving of his life… I do applaud them for making better choices than their parents did. Cate and Tyler have started to break the cycle of generational trauma, abuse and addiction which deserves recognition,” one Redditor shared.

“Not gonna clown him for this, this is sweet,” another noted.

“This is wholesome. It’s so rare that we see cast members express gratitude for the life they have,” someone else detailed.

“We should all take a few minutes to appreciate life sometimes. Tyler probably has a lot more options now than he ever thought would be possible for him as a kid,” pointed out a different Redditor.