Fans Call ‘TM2’ Alum Chelsea Houska DeBoer a Liar

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska faced allegations she was a liar after announcing she was going to appear on a new reality TV show — “Farmhouse Fabulous on HGTV — with her family. Houska said she was stepping away from MTV in October 2020 because she wanted to have more privacy for her family.

While there were plenty of fans who were happy to hear that Houska was going to be on television again — some naysayers were clinical about the mother-of-four’s return to public life.

When Teen Mom Tea, a fan account on Instagram, posted about Houska’s new show, the comments section was flooded with people who claimed Houska lied about the reason she left “Teen Mom 2.”

“Cameras ‘give her bad anxiety’ but I guess a bigger check doesn’t 🙃,” read one popular comment.

“Thought she said she wanted her life private😂😂😂😂,” another person responded.

A third person directly said Houska’s reason for leaving the series in 2020 was a “lie.”

“She had to stop MTV when HGTV started..she needed a reason to leave mtv…it was always a lie,” they claimed.

This, however, might not be the case.

Houska has four children: Aubree, 12 (from her relationship with high school boyfriend Adam Lind), 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

She and her husband, Cole DeBoer, have been married since 2016.

They were inspired to get their own renovation show after they built their own home from the ground up, documenting the process on their Down Home DeBoers Instagram page.

“Cole and I loved the process of designing our own home SO much so this has been a dream come true,” she wrote after their HGTV show was confirmed.

DeBoer & Houska Are Casting People For Their Show

According to Houska and her husband, they haven’t started filming the new show — where they renovate homes in South Dakota — just yet. In fact, they are currently casting people for the series.

“This incredible design team will transform your outdated spaces into a home that fits your needs AND expresses your style. If selected, homeowners will receive numerous benefits from appearing on the show!” the application says.

As noted by HGTV, the show isn’t slated to premiere until spring 2023.

“Chelsea and Cole DeBoer are ready for a new adventure! Their new show ‘Farmhouse Fabulous’ (wt) will follow the DeBoers as they work to help families renovate their homes. You can catch them on HGTV in spring of 2023,” they said in their announcement on February 16.

DeBoer & Houska Are ‘So Excited’ to Return to TV

This time around, things are going to be different. Houska and DeBoer said on Instagram they were “so excited” to join the HGTV network and teased they were going to be more authentic with fans this time around.

“We have been working so hard on some projects already,” Houska said on Instagram stories. “We can not wait to bring you guys into a new part of our life, a new chapter, see a different side of us.”

“Oh, you’re gonna see the real us,” DeBoer said.

“The real us,” Houska added, “And of course, the kids are gonna be involved. It’s just gonna be totally different than what you guys saw with us before.”

