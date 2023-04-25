Chelsea Houska Explains Daughter’s Black Eye

Former “Teen Mom 2” star and HGTV host Chelsea Houska took to her Instagram stories on Monday, April 24, with an update about her and her husband Cole DeBoer’s third child, Layne. A clip in Chelsea’s story showed Layne sporting a black eye while out at a restaurant with her mother. Despite the injury, Layne appeared to be all smiles, giggling through her mother’s video. Chelsea went on to explain Layne’s black eye in her story’s caption, where she wrote “School playground – 1, Layne – 0”.

Chelsea shared a second photo hours later showing her 4-year-old crouched over and petting one of the DeBoer family’s many animals, a turkey.

Chelsea Has Had Her Own Black Eye in the Past

I always wondered if I’d look cool with a black eye…but I def thought itd be from a cooler reason than trying to pop an undergrounder too close to the delicate eye skin. #notcool #shouldveleftitalone pic.twitter.com/vXk79e2tgm — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) January 4, 2018

Although nobody wants a black eye, the injury appears to be a relatively common occurrence in the DeBoer household, with Chelsea sharing the story of her black eye in 2018, and fans speculating over whether Cole had one in 2020.

Chelsea came right out and shared her story in a tweet, writing in 2018, “I always wondered if I’d look cool with a black eye…but I def thought it’d be from a cooler reason than trying to pop an underground [pimple] too close to the delicate eye skin. #notcool #shouldveleftitalone”.

The MTV star went on to answer fans in her replies who were asking if she was okay, saying, “Of course! Lol it’s not that bad I just have a swollen area right under my eye from this b**** pimple I should’ve left alone haha … AND I just got one of those magnifying mirrors with a light so…R.I.P. to my face lol”.

Other fans in the replies scared the reality star with their tales of pimple-popping that has led to infection and hospitalization, prompting Chelsea to share one final message with her followers: “Take my advice and don’t give in lol”.

Years later, fans called Cole into question for possibly having a black eye in a family photo shared by Chelsea to celebrate the purchase of her childhood cabin. Many expressed concern for the father of Chelsea’s three youngest children, although some sleuthing eyes had a theory that his supposed “black eye” was in fact a “tattoo” drawn on his face in a washable marker by his daughter Layne, who was seen holding a marker with drawings all over her own skin in that same photo.

Chelsea Houska Doesn’t Let Her Children on Social Media

Chelsea Houska has three other children that she raises with Cole (13-year-old Aubree, 6-year-old Watson, and 2-year-old Walker), and she recently opened up about not letting her oldest Aubree on social media in an interview with E! News.

“We’re definitely the least cool parents because she’s the only kid in her grade that doesn’t have Instagram,” Chelsea said, “But I think it’s just so different for us because there are so many people that have followed our story.”

Chelsea went on to cite hate comments that she sees on her own account as one of the key reasons she isn’t allowing her daughter on the app, saying, “I’ve seen the negative comments firsthand and it’s such a fear of mine that she would get any of that or see any of that even on my pages. It’s just so hard because we really don’t know.”

