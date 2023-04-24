Jade Cline Comments on Ryan Edwards’ Legal Troubles

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Jade Cline is addressing the troubles in her co-star Maci Bookout’s family life, namely those with Maci’s ex-boyfriend and father to her son Bentley, Ryan Edwards.

Ryan was sentenced to just under one year in prison after multiple arrests in 2023. Ryan pleaded guilty to harassment in March and was first sentenced to complete 45 days in a rehab facility, however he left early and was taken back into police custody after being found unconscious behind the wheel of his truck. Paramedics administered Narcan before he was arrested and held in jail without bond ahead of his April 20 sentencing. Photos and videos later came out that showed damage allegedly made by Ryan toward his and his estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards’ home.

“I asked Jade on her live if she had an opinion on the Ryan/Mackenzie situation,” one fan titled a post in a Reddit “Teen Mom” discussion page, which included a screen recording from one of Jade’s recent TikTok live videos where she addressed Ryan’s arrest and sentencing.

Jade Cline Speaks Out on Ryan Edwards Drama

During her TikTok live, Jade came right out and said that she may not be the right person to comment on Ryan, Mackenzie, and Maci’s personal struggles. Jade made it clear that she is not “a person that sits online and [shares] my opinion and feels like I need to address things or yell my opinion about s*** that’s not my business. Maci is a really good friend of mine. I adore Maci. I think that [Ryan’s] going through s*** just like everybody goes through s*** and I wish nothing but the best for them and hopefully in the future they’re all in a better place and one day Ryan’s in a better place mentally.”

After both Ryan’s latest early-April arrest and his late-April sentencing, Maci shared photos celebrating her and Ryan’s son Bentley. The first post included a message of hope for her son in the form of lyrics to P!nk’s “All I Know So Far” (“And even I can’t teach you how to fly/But I can show you how to live like your life is on the line”), while the second post showed photos and videos from Bentley’s 8th grade night baseball game, where he was introduced on the field as “the son of Maci and [his stepfather] Taylor McKinney,” with no mention of Ryan.

Jade went on to share her thoughts on Ryan’s struggles with drug addiction (as his recent arrests have included drug-related charges), saying “I think sometimes people that struggle with addiction, they need support, but there’s a fine line with enabling and supporting. It’s hard but I mean people that are addicts, they’re not monsters, I think it’s just people making mistakes.”

Jade Cline Has Experience With Addicts

Jade has seen drug addiction affect many of those around her, including her fiancé Sean Austin and both of her parents. Sean spent nearly one-third of 2022 in a rehab facility to help him get his substance abuse issues under control, which Jade said helped tremendously. “He completely changed into the person that I always knew that he was and I always knew he could be,” she said after he returned and the two began to plan their wedding.

Sean’s journey through rehab played a part in Jade’s parents’ journies, as well, as both her mother Christy Smith and step-father Michael Smith entered separate rehab facilities in March 2023 to seek treatment for their own addiction issues. Jade spoke about their decision to go to rehab and how she helped them set up their treatment. While Jade said both of her parents were doing well at the time, no further update has been shared.

