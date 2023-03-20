New Details Emerge About Chelsea Houska’s $4 Million Lawsuit

New details have emerged concerning former “Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska’s ongoing lawsuit with the consulting company Envy Branding.

Here’s what you need to know:

New Details Emerge in Chelsea’s Ongoing Lawsuit

The ongoing lawsuit made headlines in March 2023 after both parties stated they had “completed discovery,” meaning they had completed the process of gathering evidence, in a March 10 letter to the judge, obtained by Heavy. According to the letter, both parties “do not seek a settlement conference at this time.”

Now that the parties have completed discovery, the case can move forward.

The news comes weeks after Envy requested an “extension of the discovery deadline” on January 23 according to court documents.

In the letter to the judge, Envy presented the need for the extension, noting Houska’s “scheduling conflicts” as a reason.

“The extension is necessary to accommodate two issues. First, we have experienced scheduling conflicts with a single remaining deposition witness, Defendant Chelsea DeBoer,” the letter reads.

The company asked the judge to extend the discovery deadline until the final deposition was completed on February 23 to account for “any additional discovery that may arise from the deposition.”

Envy’s recent extension request is not the first time an extension has been requested and granted in this case.

According to The U.S Sun, Chelsea and Cole requested to “postpone the deadline to complete fact discovery and depositions” in December 2022. The judge granted the request. The deadline was moved from November 30 to January 31, the outlet reported. According to the U.S Sun, Chelsea also postponed her deposition a year earlier because of her pregnancy.

A pre-motion conference has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at 3 p.m. in New York City, according to court documents.

Why Is Chelsea Being Sued?

The lawsuit began in April 2020 when the company sued Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer for $3 million, accusing the couple of “breach of contract” and “withholding money made through social media promotions,” Heavy previously reported.

According to court documents obtained by Heavy in 2022, Envy accused Chelsea and her husband of not paying the company royalties on brand collaborations.

Envy later filed an Amended Complaint to the lawsuit, adding Houska and DeBoer’s companies “Down Home DeBoer, Aubree Says, Dakota Ln LLC, and DeBoer Holding Company” as defendants and raised the lawsuit to $4 million, Heavy reported in October 2022.

According to court documents previously obtained by Heavy, Houska and DeBoer responded with a countersuit in May 2020, denying any wrongdoing and stating that the consulting company owes them $150,000. Envy denied the claims made in the countersuit, Heavy reported.

What Is Chelsea Houska’s Net Worth?

Chelsea has made quite a name for herself since she made her reality TV debut on the hit MTV show “16 and Pregnant” over a decade ago.

The MTV has gone on to launch a home decor brand, a home design business, and she now stars in a new HGTV show called “Down Home Fab.”

So, what is the “Teen Mom” star worth? Chelsea’s net worth is not exactly clear. In January 2023, The U.S Sun said her net worth was between one and two million dollars. The Cinemaholic echoed The U.S Sun’s report, saying her net worth could be as high as two million dollars.

Stay tuned for more “Teen Mom” updates.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Divided Over Leah Messer’s St. Patrick’s Day-Themed Look