VIDEO: Chelsea Houska Shades Ex Adam Lind on TikTok

“Teen Mom 2″ star Chelsea Houska, 31, shaded her ex Adam Lind, 33, in a January 20 TikTok. The mother-of-four put her own spin on a viral trend circling the app right now. TikTok users have been using a video of “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard walking toward the camera and then snapping his fingers while a TikTok remix of Timberland’s 2007 song “Give It to Me” featuring Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado plays in the background.

The trend is meant to signify a “then and now” effect. The videos typically start with one visual and then Wolfhard snaps his fingers and the video transitions to a new visual.

Houska used the trend to show fans how far she has come since her relationship with Lind.

The video began with a photo of Houska crying on “Teen Mom.” Then, Wolfhard appeared and snapped his fingers and the video cut to a new photo of Houska with her husband Cole DeBoer, 34, and her four children.

“Friendly reminder, if you’re in that kind of relationship…it can be better,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans Say They Are ‘Proud’ of Chelsea

Fans fled to the comment section to praise Houska for finding happiness after her difficult relationship with Lind.

“YES! Don’t let your Adam keep you from meeting your Cole😌❤️,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Your story is what gives me hope,” another user commented.

“All those years of yelling at the TV and telling you that you deserve better really paid off🥺 so proud of youuuu,” a third user added.

“In a world full of Adam’s wait for your Cole,” a fourth user wrote.

Fans Show Support for Chelsea After ‘Teen Mom’ Clip With Adam Resurfaces

Fans were first introduced to Lind as the high school boyfriend of Houska on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant.”

Over the years, fans watched Houska’s tumultuous relationship with Lind play out on “Teen Mom 2.”

Recently fans were reminded of Houska and Lind’s dynamic on the show after an old “Teen Mom” clip resurfaced on TikTok.

In the February 8 TikTok, Houska and Lind’s daughter Aubree went out to lunch with her father who promised her she would be able to come over to his house soon.

However, Houska had already filed for Lind’s visitation sessions to be supervised at a visitation center.

Later in the clip, Aubree returned home and told Houska about Lind’s promise. Houska seemed caught off guard by her ex’s promise given the current situation.

Fans expressed empathy for the “Teen Mom” star in the comment section.

“Ugh the look on Chelsea’s face 🥺,” one TikTok user wrote.

“The way Chelsea is looking at [Aubree] 🥺🥺 she already knew he was going to break her heart,” another user commented.

“Ughhh the look in Chelsea’s eyes,” a third user added. “Knowing that [Aubree] will learn about broken promises because of this moment 🥺💔💔💔💔💔.”

“Chelsea has always been the best mom to Aubree,” a fourth user chimed in.

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

