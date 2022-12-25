Chelsea Houska Shares ‘Adorable’ Family Photo on Christmas

Chelsea Houska shared a picture of her four children dressed up for the holidays on December 25 on Instagram and fans could not stop gushing over the “adorable” family photo.

In the photo, Chelsea’s four kids are cuddled up next to each other and smiling at the camera.

“Omg cuteness overload 😍,” one fan wrote.

“They all look so much alike!!! Adorable❤️,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Cutest kids ever. Merry Christmas,” a third user wrote.

Chelsea’s “Teen Mom 2” co-star Kailyn Lowry also commented on the post writing, “Cutie babies! Merry Christmas! 🎄.”

Chelsea Set to Star in New HGTV Show

Chelsea announced she was stepping away from the “Teen Mom” franchise in November 2020 but the MTV star’s reality TV hiatus didn’t last long.

Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer are set to star in a new HGTV design show titled “Down Home Fab.”

According to People, the six-episode series will premiere on January 16, 2023 and will follow Chelsea and Cole as they transform South Dakota properties from drab to fab.

A “Teen Mom” fan account shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming series on Instagram on December 2, giving fans an inside look at Chelsea and Cole’s process.

In the trailer, Chelsea described her style as “South Dakota glam”, noting that when it comes to interior design, she loves, “cowhides, painting things black, and anything a little bit different.”

In February 2022, Chelsea and Cole spoke to Deadline about the upcoming series.

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” Cole told the publication.

“We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up–with four kids in tow– showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home,” Chelsea chimed in.

Chelsea on Leaving ‘Teen Mom 2’

Chelsea surprised fans when she announced she was leaving “Teen Mom 2” in a November 2020 Instagram post.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum shared a family photo alongside a lengthy caption thanking MTV for their support throughout the years.

“MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years,” she began. “After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”

She ended the post by asking fans to follow her and Cole as they embark on their next chapter.

“Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media,” she wrote. “We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!”

Part two of the “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” reunion airs on Tuesday, December 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Shares Holiday Plans After Jaylan Mobley Breakup