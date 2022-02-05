Chelsea Houska Shares Rare Update About Aubree & Her Dad

“Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska opened up about the relationship between her 11-year-old daughter, Aubree Skye Lind-DeBoer, and her biological father, Adam Lind.

Aubree’s fraught connection with Lind was one of Houska’s main storylines on “Teen Mom 2.” Since she quit the series in November 2020 — later saying she left the show because of Aubree — Houska hasn’t spoken about her high school boyfriend.

Houska, 30, talked about her ex while on Instagram live during a girls’ night in with her friends.

One of Houska’s friends, Laurie Karlson — the owner of South Dakota clothing Laurie Bells — shared a series of photos from their girls’ night in.

“My belly aches this morning from laughing. Guess that means girls night in went well. 🥳🥂,” she wrote on Instagram.

In a recording of the live, which was shared to the buzzing “Teen Mom” subeddit, Houska revealed many of her fans were asking about Lind.

“OK. So everyone wants to know about Aubree and her dad,” she said in the beginning.

“Um, I think he’s doing pretty good. I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things. That he’s in a good place,” Houska said. “But Aubree’s still, like, not close with him. There’s no like setup time to see him, cause I know a lot of people want to know that stuff.”

Lind, 32, experienced various incidents with the legal system since his first appearance on “16 & Pregnant,” and then “Teen Mom 2.” Most recently, in March 2021, an arrest warrant was issued for unpaid child support regarding Aubree, The Sun wrote.

According to the bench warrant, obtained by The Sun, Lind “failed to comply with the court’s order for compliance” by “failing to support minor child.”

After her breakup with Lind, Houska moved on with Cole DeBoer. They were married in October 2016 and have three children together: 5-year-old son Watson, 3-year-old daughter Layne and 1-year-old daughter Walker June.

Houska Revealed What Happened With Her Childhood Friend, Megan Nelson

Houska — the mother of four children — also answered a question about her former best friend and roommate, Megan Nelson, who was heavily featured in the earlier seasons of “Teen Mom 2.” Fans haven’t seen much of her, but it’s not because Houska and Nelson had a blowup.

“Megan actually was just messaging me on Facebook,” Houska said. “There are no bad feelings there at all. I think sometimes people forget that when you’re young and you have friendships eventually things change over time.”

Fans Were Happy to Hear Lind Was Doing Well

While some people on Reddit criticized Houska’s look during the girls’ night, other fans said they were happy to hear Lind was doing well.

“normally she speaks about adam with such disdain (rightfully so) so the fact that she sounds this positive about it makes me hope he is doing good,” read one popular comment.

“I hope what she’s hearing is right, and that he is in a good space,” another top comment said.

Others poked fun at Houska for talking about Lind when she said she didn’t want to be on the show anymore because she wanted to protect Aubree’s privacy.

“So she leaves the show to give Aubree privacy but here she is on Insta live updating 4,000 strangers on Aubree’s personal life lol,” they wrote.

READ NEXT: Chelsea Houska Slammed Over Video of Aubree Cursing