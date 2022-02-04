Chelsea Houska Slammed Over Video of Aubree Cursing

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska received backlash after her daughter, 12-year-old Aubree, was seen cursing in one of her mother’s new TikTok videos.

The two participated in a new trend, where two people mouth the lyrics to the Yuen Lung song “The Ginseng String 2002.”

Aubree and Houska locked eyes while they lip-synced: “B****** come and go (Bruh)/ But you know I stay.”

Aubree smiled for the video, wearing a gray T-shirt that has the MTV emblem on it.

Houska gazed into her eldest daughter’s eyes, sporting her two nose rings and tousled black hair.

The text on the video reads: “When you have a kid at 18 and have to grow up together.”

Houska added, “My ride or die,” as the caption. Within hours of being posted, the clip garnered nearly 100,000 views.

The most popular comment on the video came from someone who talked about Aubree using profanity in the video. “not me watching Aubrey as a newborn and now she’s saying her first cuss word 😭😭,” it reads.

Houska responded to a TikTok user when they questioned why Houska was on “16 & Pregnant.”

“16 & pregnant was just a name for the show. It was just about teen pregnancy in general. Some girls were 15 some were 16..I was 17 and then had Aubree,” Houska wrote.

Fans on Reddit Slammed the TikTok Video

While some people commented that the video was “cute” and they loved watching Aubree grow up, social media users on Reddit said they found the trend strange.

“It’s weird to do with Aubree IMO. Do it with Belinda 😂 or Landon, someone who has been around over the years, not your child,” one person on Reddit wrote, referencing Houska’s longtime friends by their first names.

“Did she cuss at her child via song? I’m too old for tiktok,” another person wrote.

“This trend is supposed to be cute and not all fighty? Weird take,” read a comment from a third social media user.

A fourth person on Reddit said that the video was “so annoying and cringe.”

Houska Was Accused of Scamming Her Fans

Houska faced accusations that she was scamming her fans after she came out with a new product for her home goods line, Aubree Says.

Houska is selling a “Woven Table Runner” for $56 on Aubree Says, but social media users said they found a similar (if not the same) item on Amazon that retails for $24.99.

Houska didn’t publicly respond to the backlash.

She promoted the item on Instagram, including a photo of her daughter, Aubree, setting the table on top of the new table runner.

“Who else loves when their kids take the initiative and help set the table?!” the caption for the Instagram photo reads. “Our table runner is definitely one way to give your kitchen and dining room table the ultimate ‘adulting’ vibe 🖤.”

GIving off an “adult” vibe is something Houska talked about on the Aubree Says website, too. “A set table brings any kitchen together, and my Woven Table Runner is an easy and fashionable way to give your dining room those “adulting” vibes <3,” the product description says.

