Chelsea Houska has been accused of “violating” a court order after “hiding” documents, according to the consulting company Envy, who spoke to The Sun.

Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, have been embroiled in a $3 million court war since 2020, when they were sued by Envy.





Play



Video Video related to chelsea houska accused of ‘violating’ court order 2022-01-24T18:17:37-05:00

News of the lawsuit first surfaced on the “Without A Crystal Ball” podcast. Host Katie Joy explained: “According to the complaint, the company alleges that they negotiated various endorsements for Chelsea including companies she has prominently promoted on her Instagram … she failed to actually complete some of these required promotions on her social media … as well as they said she took deals outside of them and did not pay them.”

In May 2020, Houska and her husband filed a counterclaim, contending that it was Envy who withheld money in the amount of $150,000 from them.

Court papers newly obtained by The Sun show that the couple is now “failing to disclose the complete search terms used by the Defendants to identify responsive documents.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Houska’s Team Says She Is Working to Collect the Documents

According to The Sun, Houska’s lawyer stated in a letter to the judge that the couple is “working to complete the production of documents” and are “still working to address the ongoing discovery disputes.”

Houska’s lawyers also stated that Envy was still withholding documents and has yet to share their PayPal records.

According to The Sun, a conference discussing the matter is scheduled to take place on January 24, 2022.

Houska Requested the Lawsuit Be Postponed in July 2021

According to The Sun, Envy began its contract with Houska in 2015 to “provide consulting services to Chelsea and Cole.” Specifically, the company was tasked with negotiating appearances, endorsements, and royalty agreements, among other things, with the understanding that Houska and DeBoer would pay them 35% of all fees or royalties for deals within the United States and 40% for foreign deals.

Envy later argued that the couple had not paid their “contractually required fees.”

In July 2021, per Cheat Sheet, Houska asked that the courts push back the hearing due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the outlet, documents read: “The pandemic has continued to delay the parties’ ability to compile necessary information and documents subpoenaed from third parties.” Houska requested the deadline be moved to September 30, 2021.

In the midst of being sued by Envy, Houska left the “Teen Mom” franchise.

In November 2020, she wrote on Instagram, “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”