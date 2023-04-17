Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Zach Davis’s Role in Co-Parenting With Cory Wharton

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Cheyenne Floyd opened up about the specifics of her and baby daddy Cory Wharton’s co-parenting arrangement for their daughter Ryder (6), as well as what role their current partners, Floyd’s husband Zach Davis and Wharton’s girlfriend Taylor Selfridge.

“Let’s talk about co-parenting,” Floyd wrote in an April 16 Instagram story, opening herself up for questions on the topic. Floyd went on to offer advice to people working on co-parenting and give insights into what works for her and Wharton.

Cheyenne Floyd Answers Fan Questions

One of the questions Floyd answered during her Instagram story Q & A was if she had “Any tips on including the significant other into the co-parenting relationship?”

“We bounce decisions off of each other so that we are both included,” Floyd revealed, “Zach has always been good and building a separate relationship with Ryder that’s not dependent on me. Fun ways he builds a relationship with Ry [include] bed time stories, movies, nail dates, cooking”.

Floyd also revealed that Wharton has custody of Ryder every Friday through Monday, and that she has their daughter during the school weeks, however she admitted that this has led to some complaints on her end.

“One fan asked if Floyd feels like she misses “a lot of time with only seeing [Ryder] after school? No full days?” to which the MTV star answered, “Yes. This is my biggest complaint. I feel like [during] the week I have to be the run around and boring school parent then she gets to do all the fun stuff on the weekend with her dad. But when he does the challenge I have her full time so we make sure we take advantage of that.”

Despite her complaints, she also said in another fan-response that Wharton is very flexible with the schedule as long as Floyd reaches out and makes the arrangements with him, so if she ever has a special event she wants Ryder to attend that falls during the weekend, she will work it out with Wharton so that she can have Ryder for this extra time but then drop her off at her father’s early the next week so that the time spent with each parent balances out.

Another fan asked when Floyd let Davis meet her daughter, and she revealed that she and Davis were together throughout her pregnancy, so he met her daughter before Wharton did, as Wharton didn’t find out he was Ryder’s father until she was 6 months old.

“Before you ask. Zach knew he was not the father and we got back together when I was around 3 months pregnant,” Floyd clarified, “He was willing to take on raising her as his own.. He got me through my pregnancy which was one of my toughest moments in life”.

Cheyenne Floyd & Cory Wharton Recently Celebrated Ryder’s 6th Birthday

Floyd and Wharton recently rang in their daughter’s 6th birthday with a party full of their MTV co-stars, which saw its attendees decked out in 60s- and 70s-inspired looks.

“Six is a vibe,” read one big sign at the front of the party, with peace signs and flowers scattered around it.

“Happy Birthday my baby Ry 🦋 !!! Can’t believe your 6 already 🥹, I’m so proud of you. You to this day always amaze me with how smart & kind you are❤️ Daddy loves so much !! you made me into the man I’m today and i’ll always be thankful for that 🙏🏽” Wharton wrote on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“My Rydie, I pray you keep loving and living life to the fullest. You truly came into this world and changed mine forever. My bite sized best friend full of so much personality, confidence and love for the world around you. Happy Birthday my sweet girl 💗 I love you!” Floyd captioned a post of her own.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Cole DeBoer Attends Father-Daughter Dance