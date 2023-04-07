Cory Wharton Shares Photos from His Daughter Ryder’s Birthday Party

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s daughter Ryder is growing up! Cory took to Instagram on Friday, April 7 to celebrate his little girl turning six. The father-of-three shared photos from Ryder’s 70s-inspired birthday party alongside a sweet caption expressing his love for his firstborn.

“Happy Birthday my baby Ry 🦋,” he wrote. “Can’t believe your [six] already. I’m so proud of you. You, to this day, always amaze me with how smart & kind you are❤️ Daddy loves so much!! You made me into the man [I am] today and I’ll always be thankful for that 🙏🏽.”

Cory wore a curly wig, a brown suit, and a floral long-sleeve shirt to the party. He finished off the look with a pair of retro sunglasses. Ryder wore a white crochet tank top with flowers and blue jeans with flower detailing. She wore her hair in two pigtails for the party. In several of the photos Cory shared, Ryder was seen rocking 70s-inspired facepaint.

Fans Compliment Cory & Cheyenne Co-Parenting Skills

Cory’s followers shared their thoughts on the birthday post in the comment section. Many fans complimented Cory and Cheyenne on their ability to co-parent Ryder.

“Hats off to the best co-parents out there, [Happy Birthday Ry,] she looks so happy 🎉🎊🎂💐,” one Instagram user wrote.

“[Co-parenting] done right 🙌,” a second user commented.

“This is how [co-parenting] should always be done,” a third user added. “Bravo to you 4!! What a lucky little girl.”

“Y’all make co-parenting sound so easy bless y’all… 😍😍,” a fourth user chimed in.

Cory and Cheyenne have been open about the ups and downs of their co-parenting relationship.

In December 2017, Cory gushed about his co-parenting relationship with his ex in an interview with Us Weekly.

“It’s actually great,” he told the outlet. “She’s seeing other people. I’m seeing other people. Our main focus is Ryder. Me and her are best friends now. I fell into the perfect position.”

In a November 2021 interview with People, Cheyenne described her co-parenting relationship with Cory as a “never-ending rollercoaster.”

“Co-parenting is a never-ending rollercoaster ride that I’m on,” she revealed to the publication. “Sometimes we’re smooth sailing, and then there’s up, there’s down. There’s a death drop. I’m like ‘When is it ever going to end?’ But it’s not.”

“Parenting is a challenge always, but we make it work,” she continued. “Keeping Ryder first is always the goal. And that’s how we’ve always gotten through any argument or disagreement.”

Cheyenne Celebrates Ryder’s Birthday on Instagram

Cheyenne also dedicated an Instagram post to Ryder in honor of her birthday. The “Teen Mom” star shared a photo of her daughter dressed in pink holding a big number six balloon alongside a Happy Birthday message.

“My Rydie, I pray you keep loving and living life to the fullest,” she wrote in the caption of the April 7 post. “You truly came into this world and changed mine forever. My bite-sized best friend full of so much personality, confidence and love for the world around you. Happy Birthday my sweet girl 💗 I love you!”

A few “Teen Mom” stars extended Happy Birthday messages for Cheyenne’s daughter in the comment section.

“Happy birthday RYDER ❤️❤️❤️,” Jade Cline wrote.

“HBD QUEEN 👸🏽,” Devoin Austin commented.

