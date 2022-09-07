Fans Theory on Violent Act Cheyenne Floyd Suffered Swirls

“Teen Mom” fans have a theory about who was responsible for the shooting that led Cheyenne Floyd and her family to get into a car accident.

On the premiere of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” Floyd revealed that someone they know shot at her, her fiance, and her two kids while they were driving to a doctor’s appointment. They didn’t disclose the person’s identity but said it was someone who had been to their house and had posed in pictures with them.

A thread about the shooting was started on Reddit, where a fan wondered if the act of violence had anything to do with Davis’ criminal past. In 2018, he was charged with five counts of identity theft and grand theft, The Sun wrote.

All the identity theft counts were dropped and Davis pleaded no contest to the grand larceny charge in September 2019, according to a January 2022 report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Let’s stop pretending this is a random act of violence. That was an old ‘business partner’ turned enemy,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Others claimed the person behind the attack was someone trying to retaliate against Davis.

“Like no s*** Cheyenne was a target when her fiancé has a bunch of people pissed he scammed them,” another wrote.

Some weren’t sure who was behind the shooting, but they claimed they would distance themselves from Davis if they were Floyd.

“Obviously none of us know the full story, but if my man’s shady a** antics caused me & MY KIDS to get shot at, we would be distancing ourselves from him & all he’s involved with IMMEDIATELY,” reads one of the most popular comments.

Floyd revealed her two children — 5-year-old Ryder and 1-year-old Ace — were in the car at the time of the shooting.

Floyd Said She Had the ‘Hardest Year’

Floyd has had a tough time dealing with the aftermath of the shooting.

“We have had the hardest year but we are alive and extremely blessed. Thank you to our friends and family who have been going through this hell with us. We got this,” she tweeted.

Floyd was nervous for the episode to debut, writing: “Woah, my anxiety is going crazy.. I am not ready for this season to air #TeenMomNextChapter.”

She asked viewers for compassion, saying: “give me grace tonight.”

Floyd Said They Were Lucky To Be Alive

Floyd said she was in “utter shock” and disbelief after the shooting took place.

“It is a miracle that we are still here,” Floyd told MTV camera on the September 6 premiere of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there, they said they do not understand how we’re all alive,” the California resident said. “And hearing it over and over and over again I just wanted them to all stop staying it. Because I had to pinch myself to make sure that I understood that I was alive.”

The mother-of-two was struggling with the fallout from the shooting.

“At what point is this gonna be over,” the “Teen Mom” star said. “It’s like we’re stuck in a constant replay of the worse day of your life.

“Everything is just a trigger,” Floyd continued. “Everything is a reminder.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.