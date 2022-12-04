Cheyenne Floyd’s First Photos From Her Honeymoon

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Cheyenne Floyd celebrated her wedding to her longtime partner Zach Davis this September, and this week the star is giving fans a look at their honeymoon to Jamaica, along with a room tour from the hotel they stayed in.

“Sandals Royal Caribbean over water pool suite bungalow ✨🖤 located in Montego Bay, Jamaica. This room was beyond breathtaking & the service was everything! Dream honeymoon ✔️ Off to our next location…” Floyd wrote on an Instagram post alongside a video of their room tour.

See Floyd’s posts below.

Cheyenne Floyd & Zach Davis Honeymoon in Jamaica

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis’s honeymoon suite was not lacking when it comes to amenities. The suite is built on a raised platform above the Montego Bay of the Caribbean in Jamaica. While most of this platform is wooden, there are plenty of areas where a glass floor has been installed so guests can see directly into the clear blue water below them. Floyd’s suite also included a kitchen area, shower, bathtub (pre-filled with rose petals for the newlyweds’ arrival), and a private patio on the water, complete with a pool, outdoor showers, and stairs that lead directly into the sea.

Floyd shared a second post of photos as well, which show the two enjoying the beautiful views, food, and each other’s company during their trip. Friends and fans alike sent love on this post, which Floyd captioned “Honeymoon dump” (“dump” as in “photo dump”, a popular trend on Instagram of uploading albums full of photos and videos rather than one at a time). Two of these comments came from Floyd’s “Teen Mom” co-stars, with Maci Bookout writing, “😍🔥❤️ p.s. I’m jealous”, and Jade Cline writing, “Marriage goals 👏👏👏”.

Cheyenne Floyd Had an Unconventional Wedding Cake

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis’s wedding was only a few months ago, but it was a long time coming. The couple met in high school, according to Distractify, and were on and off for years after. During the couple’s interim, Floyd joined the cast of “Teen Mom OG” in the Fall of 2018. Despite no longer dating, Floyd had a daughter, Ryder, with fellow cast member Cory Wharton, and the two decided to co-parent.

Floyd and Davis ended up getting back together in 2020, announcing in December of that year that they were expecting their first child together, Floyd’s second. The two got engaged at the baby shower for their son, Ace, who was born in May of 2021.

Both of Floyd’s children were in attendance at her wedding, along with plenty of her MTV co-stars and friends. The “icing on top” of her perfect wedding? The cake. Floyd and Davis decided to forego tradition when they had a six-tier, black, floating wedding cake made by Sweet Traders in California. Floyd posted the cake to Instagram, writing, “Wedding cake of our dreams 🖤 thank you so much for creating this @sweettraders !!”, and fans went wild over this unique choice in the comments.

“Love it! But can’t smash this on the faces because black dye will be hard to get out lol. I love that it’s different from traditional wedding cakes ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“THE MOST EPIC WEDDING CAKE EVER!!” another fan added.

