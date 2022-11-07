Cheyenne Floyd Shares New Wedding Photos

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Cheyenne Floyd is married! The mother-of-two said “I do” to long-term boyfriend Zach Davis on Thursday, September 29, People Magazine reported.

Cheyenne has been sharing snippets of the special on Instagram for the last month, giving fans an inside look at her special day.

The MTV star’s most recent update came on Wednesday, November 2, after she shared ten never-before-seen snapshots from the September wedding.

Cheyenne Shares New Wedding Photos

The November 2 post included photos of Cheyenne walking down the aisle in her breathtaking wedding dress, a photo of Cheyenne and Zach’s first kiss as husband and wife, and a photo of the couple exiting the ceremony while holding hands with Cheyenne’s daughter Ryder.

The “Are You the One” alum included a sweet caption alongside the photo dump.

“The ceremony of my dreams🤍,” she began.

Cheyenne then listed all the things that were most important to her and Zach on their wedding day. She wrote that incorporating family into the wedding was a high priority for her and her husband. Zach’s father officiated the wedding and Cheyenne’s father walked her down the aisle.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to Wedding Photos

Fans commented on the November 2 post to share their thoughts on the wedding photos and to congratulate the couple on their special day.

“Your dress is a dream 😍😍😍 congratulations,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful ❤️❤️❤️,” another Instagram user commented.

“Stunning like always 👏👏 that man is blessed right now 😅,” a third user added.

“You made a beautiful bride girl ❤️,” a fourth user commented.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Sneak Peek: Catelynn Baltierra Gets MRI Amid Concerning Health Issues